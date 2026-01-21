From 100 roses to 50,000 blooms: How a Ras Al Khaimah farm became a tourism landmark

A 12,000sqm mountain plot in Asimah becomes one of the UAE’s standout countryside spots
Ras Al Khaimah: Tucked away among the rugged mountains of the Asimah area, about 90 kilometres southeast of Ras Al Khaimah city, an unassuming plot of land has blossomed into one of the emirate’s most distinctive agricultural and tourism attractions.
Spanning more than 12,000 square metres, the flower farm has grown from a personal hobby into a vibrant mountain oasis featuring more than 50,000 colourful blooms from over 25 flower varieties.
Surrounded by dramatic peaks and open landscapes, the farm offers visitors a peaceful retreat where they can wander through colourful fields and enjoy a rare countryside experience in the UAE. Guests can also interact with horses and gazelles, adding to the site’s appeal as a family-friendly outdoor destination.
A former government employee who spent 29 years working at the Central Bank of the UAE, Mohammed Obaid Rashid Al Mazrouei told Gulf News his connection to agriculture began at an early age.
“Farming has always been part of our family’s life,” he said. “My father was among the early farmers in the area, and I grew up learning from him.”
After retiring from the Central Bank, Al Mazrouei chose to dedicate himself fully to farming, turning a lifelong passion into a long-term agricultural project.
His early work focused on traditional crops before gradually shifting toward ornamental and rare flowers. One of his first major achievements was cultivating gladiolus, a rare species whose bulbs he imported from the Netherlands.
Today, the farm hosts a wide range of flowers, including 25 snapdragon varieties, alongside statice, salvia, zinnia, yarrow, larkspur and chrysanthemums, creating a vivid display throughout the flowering season.
Visitors often compare the setting to the European countryside.
Landscaped walkways, natural elevation changes, and coordinated planting give the farm a distinctive visual identity, making it one of the most photographed flower locations in the northern emirates.
Unlike many flower farms in the UAE that rely on greenhouses or tents, Al Mazrouei prefers open-field cultivation, allowing flowers to grow naturally in mountain soil, fresh air and sunlight.
Located nearly 600 metres above sea level, the Asimah area benefits from cooler temperatures and mineral-rich soil, offering ideal conditions for seasonal flower production.
As the project expanded, the farm gradually moved beyond cultivation into full-scale production.
“As part of our future vision, we began by growing local aromatic plants,” Al Mazrouei told Gulf News. “We later introduced selected aromatic varieties imported from Europe, which we are currently developing and adapting to local conditions.”
The long-term objective is to extract essential oils from these plants and use them in the production of perfumes, soaps, shampoos, and a range of cosmetic products made entirely from natural ingredients.
From the second season onward, the farm also began producing its own flower seeds, including popular snapdragon and rainbow rose varieties, with annual sales now exceeding 4,000 seed packets.
In recent years, lavender cultivation marked a major milestone for the project.
Despite the plant’s sensitivity to climate and soil conditions, it has thrived in Asmiah’s cooler mountain environment.
Last season witnessed the farm’s first successful lavender harvest, resulting in the production of lavender essential oil, dried flowers, and organic soap. Development is currently under way for a lavender-based natural shampoo, further expanding the farm’s move into value-added agricultural products.
During the scorching summer months, the land in Ras Al Khaimah is left to rest.
Al Mazrouei then travels to his second farm in Bosnia, where he spends two to three months with his family tending to lavender fields.
“At the Bosnia farm, we have begun planting lavender roses,” he said. “God willing, it will be established under the name Emirates Rose Farm in Bosnia.”
The overseas project is expected to complement local production and support year-round cultivation.
The project began more than a decade ago with just 100 roses planted on a small piece of land.
As images of the blooming fields spread widely on social media, public interest grew rapidly. Al Mazrouei later opened the farm to visitors, transforming it into a seasonal attraction.
Now in its seventh public season, the farm welcomes more than 20,000 visitors annually during a two-month period, cementing its status as one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most popular nature-based destinations.
The initiative has received strong support from local authorities and recognition from His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
Al Mazrouei said His Highness honoured him and issued directives granting the licences for both the farm and café free of charge.
The farm is open daily from 7.30am to 6.30pm, except on Fridays when it opens after Friday prayers, and offers a range of family-friendly activities, including:
• Horse riding for children
• A café overlooking the gardens
• Bird and peacock viewing
• Flower picking as souvenirs
Entry is priced at Dh15 per person, while children under three, senior citizens, people of determination and school groups on educational visits are exempt.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox