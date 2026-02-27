Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor Manjusha Radhakrishnan had another 'exclusive' when she sat down with Dubai Bling's Farhana Bodi to talk about her issues with online bullying and single-mum jibes. I must admit at this point to watching some of the Netflix show as my wife has become a fan. We all deserve a guilty pleasure, just don’t tell anyone. I'm not sure that it represents the Dubai that I know but you've got to take all of these shows for what they are: entertainment. It may not be pure reality but it's fun and harmless on those bigger screens - it's the smaller ones where the issues are with the wild-west of social media. We don't deal in tittle-tattle and spurious rumours, but we will give people a voice to address any accusations. Do watch this space on that front.