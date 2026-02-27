Editor-in-chief on high-profile interviews, Ramadan reflections and newsroom momentum
'Exclusive' is a word that can be overused in journalism. It is part of 'journo speak' that we sometimes forget isn't used in day-to-day life (add breaking, revealed, inside, etc). I've never witnessed my sons or wife run into the house to tell me about their 'exclusive news' from their day. To be fair, if they did, I would definitely stop and listen. Actually, if my sons mentioned anything that happens inside the four walls of their school it would feel like a world exclusive.
Coming from the fiercely-competitive world of UK media, I have to admit to using those nine letters when I was an inexperienced editor to simply grab attention rather than highlighting something truly original. A cheap trick, and one of the reasons I'm reluctant to use it much nowadays. We all live and learn.
However, this week we've had a few 'exclusives' with real depth and uniqueness. Business reporter Dhanusha Gokulan had the first on-camera, in-depth interview with Phillipa Harrison, the new CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA). It's an excellent read and watch and really shows the thinking, energy and focus going into RAK's incredible development. I've sat next to Phillipa at a dinner and what great company she is. With her warmth and positivity, which really come through in the video, she is sure to be a massive success. I know Dhanusha is keen to get more of these high-profile interviews, so do reach out with ideas.
Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor Manjusha Radhakrishnan had another 'exclusive' when she sat down with to talk about her issues with online bullying and single-mum jibes. I must admit at this point to watching some of the Netflix show as my wife has become a fan. We all deserve a guilty pleasure, just don’t tell anyone. I'm not sure that it represents the Dubai that I know but you've got to take all of these shows for what they are: entertainment. It may not be pure reality but it's fun and harmless on those bigger screens - it's the smaller ones where the issues are with the wild-west of social media. We don't deal in tittle-tattle and spurious rumours, but we will give people a voice to address any accusations. Do watch this space on that front.
We are now fully into and the pace of life does seem to have changed after a hectic start to the year. invites are steadily dropping through - another of the many privileges in this role that I really do not take for granted. I have promised myself that I will attend as many as humanly possible, so you may see me a bit blurry eyed at times. Etihad flew in their first with their event in Abu Dhabi. It was great to see the team and to meet Dr Nadia Bastaki, chief people, government and corporate affairs officer, who was very hospitable and another advocate for prioritising work culture.
We also held the Gulf News iftar last night with more than 200 people attending. We will be and lots of photos in the coming days. It’s always good to meet friends of Gulf News and to hear about their plans and successes. Thanks to everyone who attended.
Also, a slightly belated welcome to Tricia Gajitos, who has joined Gulf News as a local reporter. She has hit the ground running with new ideas and a different perspective. We have a lot more to do this year and it’s great to have Tricia on board to help.