The Ras Al Khaimah farm stood out among 476 participants
A flower farm nestled in the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah has claimed first place in the most beautiful flower farm in the UAE category under the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award.
The winning farm stood out for its artistic design, colour harmony, and sustainable landscaping, showcasing how UAE agriculture is evolving to combine productivity with visual beauty.
Owned by Mohammed Obaid Al Mazrouei, the farm is in the Asimah area, around 90 kilometres southeast of Ras Al Khaimah city. What began as a personal hobby has gradually grown into one of the emirate’s most distinctive agricultural and eco-tourism destinations.
Spanning more than 12,000 square metres, the flower farm features over 50,000 blooms from more than 25 flower varieties. Situated nearly 600 metres above sea level, the Asimah region benefits from cooler temperatures and mineral-rich soil, creating ideal conditions for seasonal flower production.
Al Mazrouei impressed judges with his farm’s aesthetic balance, efficient use of space and innovative flower arrangements.
“This award means a great deal to me,” he told Gulf News. “I was confident in my farm’s potential, but securing first place is a proud moment.”
He said organisers contacted him on January 8 to register his farm for the competition, with the results and award ceremony held on January 27.
The fourth cycle of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award attracted 476 participants from across the UAE, including farmers, livestock breeders and commercial farms. The initiative offers a total prize pool of Dh10 million.
Following desk-based assessments, specialised field teams conducted on-site evaluations to verify agricultural practices and ensure compliance with approved sustainability standards.
Al Mazrouei expressed his appreciation to the UAE leadership for their continued support of farmers, extending special thanks to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for both financial backing and moral encouragement.
Organisers said the award plays a vital role in promoting innovation, improving production efficiency, and strengthening the UAE’s sustainable food security system.
