More than Dh94m in prizes await participants in one of the UAE’s biggest heritage events
Abu Dhabi: The 19th edition of the Al Dhafra Festival continues to showcase a rich line-up of events as part of Abu Dhabi’s Camel Mazayna Season, which runs from October 27, 2025 to January 22, 2026. The festival is organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.
The event features camel competitions and 17 diverse heritage contests, offering more than 4,800 prizes with a total value exceeding Dh94.4 million, alongside a lively programme of cultural activities and traditional souks.
The Al Dhafra Dates Festival and Auction celebrates the UAE’s date harvest season, with a range of heritage-inspired competitions and activities held in Zayed City, Al Dhafra Region, through Sunday evening.
Visitors have been captivated by creative displays and artistic innovations — particularly the transformation of palm fronds into lifelike floral arrangements that blend Emirati authenticity with modern artistry.
Emirati women artisans behind these works said the idea came from their desire to present traditional crafts in a contemporary form that reflects the beauty of local natural materials. The handcrafted flowers, made from palm fronds, are elegantly arranged in baskets and picture frames — including one depicting the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, adorned with a palm-frond rose as a symbolic tribute of loyalty to heritage and leadership.
The heritage corner managed by these artisans has drawn strong visitor interest for its creative fusion of cultural identity and artistic innovation. The displayed pieces — in shades of beige, yellow, and purple — combine simplicity with fine craftsmanship, connecting younger generations with their roots while underlining the palm tree’s cultural and environmental significance in Emirati heritage.
This initiative aligns with the festival’s goal of supporting craftspeople, empowering them to market their products, and showcasing their role in preserving national identity. The festival continues to strengthen its position as a leading platform celebrating Emirati heritage and creativity.
In the daily dates auction, the Zamli variety achieved the highest sale at Dh 2,500 per box, with total sales reaching Dh361,660 for 5,076 kilograms of dates across 1,692 boxes.
The Fard Dates Competition also attracted strong participation, with strict rules ensuring that all dates are UAE-grown, pest-free, and of premium commercial quality. Winning entries undergo lab testing, and non-winning dates may be auctioned, with proceeds going to the participants.
The organising committee announced the winners of the ShiShi Dates Competition, crowned by Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Festivals and Events at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority:
1st place: Hamda Mubarak Misbah Al Marar
2nd place: Khalifa Mohammed Fareeh Hilal Al Qubaisi
3rd place: Bakhita Ahmed Hamad Damina Al Mansouri
4th place: Ghaya Ali Masoud Al Dhaheri
5th place: Fatima Obaid Jumaa Al Mazrouei and her children
A total of 10 prizes worth Dh280,000 were awarded, including Dh75,000 for first place, Dh50,000 for second, and Dh40,000 for third.
Farmers can register via the festival’s mobile app, receive official auction boxes, and specify their date variety and quantity. Entries are inspected before being auctioned on the main platform, where bidders compete for premium Emirati dates starting from base prices set by the auction committee.
