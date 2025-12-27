UAE: Dh5,000 fines for public appearance violations in Al Dhafra

Residents warned as Al Dhafra cracks down on public space misuse
Abu Dhabi: Al Dhafra Municipality has urged residents and owners of commercial and residential properties to comply with regulations aimed at preserving the public appearance, warning that fines increase with repeat offences.
In a statement, the municipality said it had identified 16 types of violations related to public appearance, in line with regulations previously issued by the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
The measures are intended to protect public health, safety, and the visual character of neighbourhoods and public spaces across the Al Dhafra region.
Among the violations listed are leaving or storing materials, prefabricated structures such as caravans, or other objects in public places in ways that obstruct pedestrians, distort the general appearance, or pose risks to public health.
According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the municipality also cited negligence in maintaining assets or equipment used by companies operating public facilities, as well as graffiti or similar markings on such assets. Fines for these offences are set at Dh1,000 for a first violation, Dh2,000 for a second, and Dh4,000 for a third.
Other violations include cleaning or placing carpets, coverings, or similar items on windows or balconies overlooking public roads; failure by shop owners to keep pavements and adjacent areas clean; neglecting the cleanliness of waste containers at commercial premises; and installing clotheslines outside windows or balconies facing public streets. These offences carry a Dh500 fine for a first violation.
Further violations include installing vehicle shade canopies without a permit or with an expired permit; failing to provide proper means for transferring waste from inside buildings to waste rooms (except in private residential units); and adding equipment, fixtures, or decorative elements to building façades or commercial premises—such as restaurant chimneys, gas cylinders, awnings, air-conditioning units, or lighting—without the required licence. These offences are punishable by a Dh1,000 fine for a first violation.
The municipality also highlighted that neglecting a property to the extent that it becomes an eyesore or poses a risk to public safety or health carries a fine of Dh5,000 for a first offence.
