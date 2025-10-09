Saudi Arabia sets municipal fines of up to SR2 million under new stricter penalty rules

Framework introduces stricter penalties and automatic escalation for repeat violations
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has approved updated executive rules governing municipal violations, introducing a sharper framework for fines and penalties.
Under the new regulations, violations are classified as either serious or non-serious, with penalties ranging from financial fines to temporary closures and licence revocations. Repeat offenders will face automatic escalation of penalties.
According to the ministry, fines may reach up to SR2 million for serious violations and up to SR1 million for others. The amount is determined by the type of violation, the municipality’s classification, and the size of the facility involved. Minor offenders will be given a grace period to rectify issues before penalties are imposed.
The rules also authorise municipalities to seize, and auction abandoned vehicles and equipment left in public areas, and to disconnect electricity from sites that fail to address serious breaches.
All violations will be monitored and recorded electronically via the 'Momtathl' and 'Efaa' platforms to ensure faster processing, accurate documentation, and greater transparency.
The ministry said the move aims to strengthen regulatory oversight, improve compliance, and protect public facilities, aligning with the broader goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
