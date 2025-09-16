Saudi Arabia intensifies crackdown on unlicensed road transport activities

Officials urged the public to comply with regulations to ensure order
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has issued a stern warning against practising any unlicensed road transport activities, stressing that no individual is permitted to engage in such operations without proper authorisation.
Prohibited practices include soliciting passengers, calling out to them, following them, loitering, or roaming in passenger gathering areas with the intent of offering transport services.
The ministry outlined strict penalties for violators, including fines of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals, vehicle impoundment for up to 60 days, and, in certain cases, the sale of the impounded vehicles through a public auction. Officials urged the public to comply with regulations to ensure order, protect passenger safety, and support the licensed transport sector.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox