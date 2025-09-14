The Saudi Authority also urged the public to respect intellectual property rights
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has imposed a SR9,000 fine on a man found guilty of violating copyright law after he modified a personal photograph using artificial intelligence and republished it without the original owner’s consent, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) announced.
The case marks one of the first publicly reported penalties in the Kingdom involving the misuse of AI technologies in a copyright context.
According to SAIP, the individual’s actions altering a personal image with AI tools and then exploiting it commercially, constituted a clear violation of the country’s Copyright Law.
The process began when the copyright holder filed a complaint. Investigators gathered and reviewed evidence before questioning the accused, who was given the chance to present a defense.
The case was then referred to a specialized committee, which confirmed the violation and issued the financial penalty.
In its statement, the authority stressed that using AI to manipulate or repurpose personal content without authorization does not exempt individuals or institutions from legal responsibility.
SAIP stressed that the law provides for both financial fines and legal penalties aimed at safeguarding the rights of creators and deterring future violations.
The agency also urged the public to respect intellectual property rights, warning that the misuse of AI technologies under the guise of innovation or creativity will not be tolerated.
