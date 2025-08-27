Platform designed to converse in Arabic and English, with ability to switch languages
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced HUMAIN Chat, an Arabic-first conversational AI platform and the most advanced language model ever built in the Arab world.
Developed by HUMAIN, a company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the application is powered by the ALLAM 34B model, trained on is described as the largest Arabic dataset to date.
The platform is designed to converse seamlessly in both Arabic and English, with the ability to switch languages mid-conversation, respond in real time, and understand a wide range of dialects.
The service is now available across web, iOS, and Android in Saudi Arabia, with plans for regional and international rollout.
According to Saudi officials, the launch marks a milestone in generative AI, bringing long-overdue inclusion to more than 400 million Arabic speakers and over two billion Muslims worldwide.
What sets HUMAIN Chat apart is its sovereign architecture: it is built entirely by Saudi talent, hosted on national infrastructure, and fully compliant with the country’s Personal Data Protection Law.
HUMAIN’s chief executive, Tareq Amin, called the launch “a defining milestone,” noting that Saudi Arabia is now able to produce globally competitive technologies rooted in its own identity, infrastructure, and data.
The scale of the project is matched by its talent base. More than 120 AI specialists, including 35 PhD holders, contributed to training and refining the model, supported by a team of 600 domain experts. The company itself was established in May 2025 as a full-stack AI enterprise, spanning infrastructure, cloud, data, and applications.
HUMAIN is also working with leading global partners to build out its ecosystem. Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Cisco, AMD, and others are contributing to projects ranging from hyperscale AI data centers to hybrid cloud-edge platforms.
HUMAIN’s board is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and includes senior government leaders, as well as executives from Saudi Aramco and Sanabil Investments.
HUMAIN Chat is the first in a broader portfolio of products under development, including tools for governments, businesses, and content creators. These solutions will adapt in real time to regional needs and user behavior, strengthening the Kingdom’s role as an emerging hub for artificial intelligence in both the Arab world and the global market.
