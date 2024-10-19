WhatsApp has rolled out major updates, including video messaging and a voice chat mode for interacting with Meta AI. These new features aim to make conversations with Meta AI more personalized and seamless.

WhatsApp users can now send and receive video messages up to 60 seconds long, all protected by the app's end-to-end encryption. Sending a video message mirrors the process of sending a voice message, making it easy to use. Simply tap the voice message icon to enter video mode, hold to record, and release to send.

Users can also swipe up to lock the recording. Video messages play automatically on mute, with sound activated by tapping the video during playback. This feature is rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Video Notes: A quick and easy way to connect Image Credit: WhatsApp

Send a video note:

Press and hold the camera icon to start recording.

Use lock mode for hands-free recording.

Reply to video notes with your own.

Manage your video notes:

Forward: Only you can forward your own video notes.

Save: Video notes cannot be saved.

Preview and play: Tap the video note to play it. Pause or resume by tapping.

Delete: Delete for yourself or everyone in the chat.

Private mentions

WhatsApp Status just got better! With new features like likes, private mentions, and resharing, it's easier to connect with friends and family. Let them know you care with a like, mention them privately for more visibility, and reshare their status to your audience. These features are rolling out now, and we'll have more updates soon.

WhatsApp now lets users like others' status updates and tag or mention other accounts in their own statuses. Image Credit: WhatsApp

Voice chat mode with Meta AI

In a push to enhance user interaction, WhatsApp has introduced a voice chat mode for communicating with Meta AI. Users will be able to engage in real-time voice conversations instead of typing messages, creating a more fluid and efficient communication experience. Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that this feature will soon be available for users who download the latest beta version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has announced a new set of updates that allow users to interact with Meta AI in real time using their voice or send photos for editing. Image Credit: WhatsApp

Talk to Meta AI

Have a conversation: Simply press and hold the waveform button to ask questions and get answers.

Choose your voice: Enjoy conversations with voices of celebrities from around the world.

See the world through Meta AI

Ask questions about photos: Send a photo to Meta AI and get answers. Translate menus, identify plants, and more.

Edit your photos with ease

Remove or add elements: Meta AI can help you edit your photos. Eliminate unwanted objects or change colors to see a new perspective.

Chat memory feature

WhatsApp is also developing a chat memory feature, enabling Meta AI to remember key details from previous conversations. This enhancement will allow for more personalized responses, with the AI recalling user preferences, dietary choices, birthdays, and more.

Low light mode for video calls

Another recent update includes a low light mode designed to improve video call quality in dim conditions. By tapping the bulb icon during a video call, users can enhance image clarity and reduce graininess. This feature is available on both iOS and Android, although it has yet to be introduced on the web app.

Custom chat themes

To combat misinformation, WhatsApp continues to implement updates aimed at improving user interactions and ensuring the integrity of shared content. With the latest version, users will have access to new features that enhance their experience while also addressing the challenges posed by fake news.

WhatsApp is expanding personalisation options with the introduction of custom chat themes. Currently available to select beta users, this feature allows for the application of 22 themes with up to 20 colour variations. Users can set a universal theme for all chats or customise individual conversations while ensuring privacy, as themes will only be visible to the user who applies them.

Enhanced video playback controls

WhatsApp is also experimenting with new video playback controls in its latest iOS update. Users can now adjust playback speed with three options: normal, fast (1.5x), and faster (2.0x), enhancing the overall video viewing experience.

Fighting fake news