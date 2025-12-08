GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia ranks 5th globally in AI growth, first in Arab world

Global AI Index places Kingdom among world’s fastest-advancing AI economies

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia ranks 5th globally in AI growth, first in Arab world
Shutterstock

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has been ranked fifth worldwide and first in the Arab world in artificial intelligence sector growth, according to the latest Global AI Index. The ranking marks a major national milestone, reflecting the Kingdom’s rapid progress in AI and the strength of its long-term development strategies under Saudi Vision 2030.

The Kingdom’s rise in the index follows a series of national initiatives led by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), which has played a central role in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s global standing in the field.

Among the most notable initiatives is the Rowad Package, designed to support entrepreneurs and startups by enabling secure digital verification of customer data through the National Information Centre. SDAIA also introduced the AI Ethics Incentive Badges, promoting responsible and ethical AI use and granting more than 50 accreditation certificates to national companies developing AI-driven solutions for priority sectors.

The Gaia generative AI accelerator, launched in partnership with the National Technology Development Program and New Native, has helped fast-track the entry of Saudi startups into the AI market.

SDAIA has also invested heavily in human capital through the SDAIA Academy, which offers advanced data and AI training programmes in collaboration with global partners. Through the SAMAI initiative, more than one million Saudi men and women have been trained in data and AI skills, one of the largest public AI training programmes in the world.

These achievements underscore SDAIA’s growing influence in shaping national and international AI policy, strengthening its role as the Kingdom’s central authority for regulating, developing and applying data and AI and positioning Saudi Arabia as a future leader in AI-powered economies.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
AISaudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

How the UAE’s vision fuels Hotpacks growth

How the UAE’s vision fuels Hotpacks growth

2m read
Saudi Arabia launches two home-built satellites

Saudi Arabia launches two home-built satellites

1m read
Saudi Arabia: Why deportations are on the rise

Saudi Arabia: Why deportations are on the rise

3m read
The Dubai skyline along Shaikh Zayed Road.

Dubai grows 4.4% to Dh241 billion in first half of 2025

4m read