Saudi Arabia ranks 5th globally in AI growth, first in Arab world

Global AI Index places Kingdom among world’s fastest-advancing AI economies
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has been ranked fifth worldwide and first in the Arab world in artificial intelligence sector growth, according to the latest Global AI Index. The ranking marks a major national milestone, reflecting the Kingdom’s rapid progress in AI and the strength of its long-term development strategies under Saudi Vision 2030.
The Kingdom’s rise in the index follows a series of national initiatives led by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), which has played a central role in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s global standing in the field.
Among the most notable initiatives is the Rowad Package, designed to support entrepreneurs and startups by enabling secure digital verification of customer data through the National Information Centre. SDAIA also introduced the AI Ethics Incentive Badges, promoting responsible and ethical AI use and granting more than 50 accreditation certificates to national companies developing AI-driven solutions for priority sectors.
The Gaia generative AI accelerator, launched in partnership with the National Technology Development Program and New Native, has helped fast-track the entry of Saudi startups into the AI market.
SDAIA has also invested heavily in human capital through the SDAIA Academy, which offers advanced data and AI training programmes in collaboration with global partners. Through the SAMAI initiative, more than one million Saudi men and women have been trained in data and AI skills, one of the largest public AI training programmes in the world.
These achievements underscore SDAIA’s growing influence in shaping national and international AI policy, strengthening its role as the Kingdom’s central authority for regulating, developing and applying data and AI and positioning Saudi Arabia as a future leader in AI-powered economies.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox