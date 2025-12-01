Hotpack at 30: How the UAE’s vision fuels its growth

UAE policies drive Hotpack’s global expansion and eco-friendly innovation
This year marks the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad and once again invites the nation to reflect on the power of visionary leadership and unified ambition. This is best illustrated by the Manufacturing sector, and within it, companies like Hotpack Global demonstrate how the UAE’s forward-looking policies continue to shape industrial competitiveness, global expansion, and sustainability.
The UAE’s comprehensive economic agenda, including Operation 300bn and We the UAE 2031, has created a fertile ecosystem that empowers manufacturers to innovate and scale. For Hotpack, the region’s largest producer of sustainable packaging solutions, these policies have been transformative. With world-class infrastructure, strong governance frameworks, and a business environment designed to attract global investment, the UAE has enabled Hotpack to accelerate growth, expand internationally, and embed sustainability at the core of its operations.
“The UAE’s industrial strategy has been a catalyst for our journey,” said Zainudeen PB, Group COO and Executive Director at Hotpack, “The country’s commitment to technology, sustainability, and economic diversification has allowed companies like ours to innovate with confidence. The support we receive, from logistics infrastructure to advanced regulatory systems, gives us the platform we need to compete globally while staying rooted in the Emirates.”
Hotpack’s growth trajectory mirrors the UAE’s national ambition. The company has expanded across more than 30 countries, invested in advanced manufacturing facilities, and pioneered eco-friendly packaging solutions, including rPET products, moulded fibre, biodegradable materials, and renewable energy-powered production. This progress reflects the nation’s broader momentum toward a diversified, sustainable economy driven by innovation and future-ready capabilities.
Technology, in particular, has been a defining force. As AI, automation, and robotics gain prominence across the UAE’s industrial landscape, Hotpack has adopted advanced manufacturing systems that reduce waste, optimise energy consumption, and enhance product circularity. These advancements align with the country’s Net Zero 2050 vision and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global leader in sustainable development.
The UAE’s world-class connectivity, including modernised ports, and smart logistics corridors, further supports Hotpack’s rapid expansion. This connectivity will only continue to improve as the Etihad Rail becomes operational. These networks ensure the seamless movement of raw materials and finished goods, strengthening the company’s export capabilities and enabling it to serve a growing international customer base.
“The UAE is a land where dreams find direction,” added Mr. Zainudeen. “As we celebrate this special day, this occasion is a reminder of the values that shape the nation’s progress: unity, resilience, and shared purpose. It is also a moment to reflect on the opportunities this country extends to both businesses and people.
“We extend our heartfelt wishes to the leaders and people of the UAE. Hotpack’s success story is deeply intertwined with the vision of this nation, and we remain committed to contributing to its journey of innovation and sustainable growth,” he said.
Today, as the UAE looks toward the next decade of transformation, companies like Hotpack exemplify how possibility takes root and how, with the right environment, it flourishes into progress that benefits communities, industries, and the nation at large.
