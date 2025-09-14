Moon meets Pleiades, marking end of summer, arrival of fall in Saudi Arabia

The arrival of fall is not only about the climate but about reconnecting with heritage
Dubai: Fall has arrived in Saudi Arabia, ushering in cooler temperatures and relief from the punishing summer heat — a transition marked by an ancient astronomical event still observed today.
The phenomenon, known locally as qiran 19 (“conjunction 19”), occurs when the moon aligns with the Pleiades star cluster. For generations of Bedouins, the celestial sign has served as a seasonal marker, signalling the onset of rains and the growth of plants vital to grazing lands.
“This season is a rest period for nature,” said Adnan Khalifa, a member of the local space and astronomy club in Arar. “It allows the land to rejuvenate, improving pasture quality for livestock.”
The change carries meaning beyond agriculture. Milder weather reduces energy use and invites people back outdoors, where social gatherings, family trips and traditional pastimes revive a sense of community. For many Saudis, the arrival of fall is not only about the climate but about reconnecting with heritage — and with each other.
