New ferry link between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to launch soon

New ferry service to link two Gulf nations as talks advance on King Hamad Causeway project
Dubai: Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are preparing to launch a new passenger sea route connecting the two Gulf countries, in a move officials say will strengthen maritime links and expand regional transport.
Dr. Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, announced the development during the Second Maritime Industries Sustainability Conference in Jeddah, according to Saudi Arabic daily Al Eqtisadiah.
The project will connect Bahrain’s Khalifa bin Salman Port with Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam. Officials said the route is expected to enhance both passenger and cargo transport while deepening cooperation between the neighbouring Gulf states.
Sheikh Abdullah also confirmed that discussions are continuing on the King Hamad Causeway project, a long-anticipated bridge that is set to further boost connectivity between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
The proposed causeway, running parallel to the existing King Fahd Causeway, would span about 25 kilometres and accommodate passenger trains, freight trains, and vehicles. It is designed to ease congestion on the current crossing and strengthen connectivity between the two Gulf nations.
