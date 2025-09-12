Saudi Arabia braces for severe weather: Flash floods and hail expected

Heavy rains and thunderstorms forecast for southwest Saudi Arabia this weekend
Dubai: Saudi Arabia is bracing for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms this weekend, with the National Center for Meteorology warning of flash floods, hail, and strong winds in several regions.
In its Friday bulletin, the center said light to moderate thunderstorms are expected over parts of Asir, Al Baha, and Mecca, intensifying to heavy rainfall in Jazan, where flash floods and hail are possible. Lighter showers are also forecast in Najran, Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and Medina.
Dust storms and strong surface winds are expected to stir over southern parts of Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and Najran, reducing visibility in some areas. Forecasters also warned of fog developing overnight in parts of the southwest and eastern regions.
Maritime conditions are expected to deteriorate, particularly in the southern Red Sea, where northwesterly winds could reach up to 50 kilometers per hour, driving waves as high as 2.5 meters.
Seas are expected to range from slight to rough in stormy conditions. In the Arabian Gulf, winds will vary from northwesterly to southeasterly at 12 to 38 kilometers per hour, producing waves of up to 1.5 meters.
The National Center for Meteorology advised residents in affected regions to remain cautious, avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding, and monitor official updates.
The stormy conditions are expected to persist into the weekend as seasonal weather patterns continue to bring unstable conditions to the Kingdom’s southwest.
