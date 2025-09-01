GOLD/FOREX
Heavy rain, flash floods expected across Western Saudi Arabia

Authorities warn travellers to exercise caution as storms hit Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Mecca

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
In this file photo, a flooded street is seen in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region.
Dubai: Authorities in the Mecca region have urged motorists to exercise caution on highways and avoid flood channels and areas prone to water accumulation, as several provinces are expected to experience thunderstorms from Monday until Saturday.

The National Centre for Metrology has forecast heavy rain accompanied by hail in Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca, which could lead to flash floods and hazardous road conditions.

Officials stressed the importance of monitoring weather updates and avoiding travel in vulnerable areas to ensure safety.

Residents are advised to take preventive measures and remain alert during the stormy period, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone regions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
