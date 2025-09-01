Heavy rain, flash floods expected across Western Saudi Arabia

Authorities warn travellers to exercise caution as storms hit Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Mecca
Dubai: Authorities in the Mecca region have urged motorists to exercise caution on highways and avoid flood channels and areas prone to water accumulation, as several provinces are expected to experience thunderstorms from Monday until Saturday.
The National Centre for Metrology has forecast heavy rain accompanied by hail in Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca, which could lead to flash floods and hazardous road conditions.
Officials stressed the importance of monitoring weather updates and avoiding travel in vulnerable areas to ensure safety.
Residents are advised to take preventive measures and remain alert during the stormy period, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone regions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox