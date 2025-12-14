Grand Mosque introduces child safety bracelets for Umrah and Hajj visitors

The bracelets include guardians’ contact details, allowing for quick identification and reunification if a child becomes lost or separated. This measure is part of an integrated system to enhance visitor safety and support staff in managing emergencies efficiently within the Grand Mosque complex and its courtyards.

Dubai: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has introduced a new child safety initiative at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, issuing identification bracelets for children upon arrival.

This initiative aims to provide peace of mind for parents and guardians while reinforcing the highest standards of child safety for visitors to one of the world’s most important religious sites.

Authorities encourage all guardians to take advantage of the service, especially during peak visitor periods, such as the Umrah season and the Hajj pilgrimage, when the Grand Mosque experiences a significant surge in attendance.

