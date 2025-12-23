Voice of the Prophet’s Mosque, dies after lifelong service

Sheikh Faisal was part of a distinguished family tradition of serving the adhan
Sheikh Faisal bin Abdul Malik Al Nu‘man, a longtime muezzin of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, died on Monday evening after suffering a recent health complication, Saudi media reported.
He leaves behind a legacy shaped by decades of devotion to the call to prayer in one of Islam’s holiest sites.
For 25 years, Sheikh Faisal’s voice was a familiar presence across the courtyards and minarets of the mosque, rising five times a day to summon worshippers to prayer.
His measured tone and composed delivery became deeply embedded in the spiritual memory of countless worshippers and visitors who passed through the mosque’s gates.
According to the Saudi newspaper Okaz, Sheikh Faisal devoted his life to the service of the adhan, performing his duties with humility and reverence until his final days.
Sheikh Faisal was part of a distinguished family tradition of serving the adhan at the Prophet’s Mosque. He followed in the footsteps of his father, Sheikh Abdul Malik Al Nu‘man, who began calling to prayer at the mosque at the age of 14 and continued in that role until his death.
Together, their service spanned generations, linking family heritage with one of the most enduring rituals of Islamic life.
Known for his gentle voice and solemn presence, Sheikh Faisal was regarded as one of the mosque’s most recognisable muezzins.
His funeral prayer was scheduled to be held after the Fajr prayer on Tuesday at the Prophet’s Mosque.
