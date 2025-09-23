GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Sheikh passes away at 82

The Saudi King and Crown Prince have extended their condolences

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: The Royal Saudi Court has announced the passing of the Kingdom’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, at the age of 82.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz has ordered that Salat al-Ghaib—funeral prayers in absentia—be performed for Sheikh Al Sheikh at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, and in mosques across the Kingdom following the Asr prayer, according to official Saudi announcements. Funeral prayers will also be held today at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Sheikh served as the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and Chairman of the General Presidency of Islamic Research and Ifta, holding the rank of minister. He was the third Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, following Sheikh Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Shaikh and Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Baz.

Born on November 30, 1943, in Mecca, Sheikh Al Sheikh lost his father in 1951 before he turned eight. He grew up an orphan, memorized the Noble Quran at an early age, and later lost his sight in his twenties. He pursued studies in Sharia, became a member of academic councils at universities, and served as preacher at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh and as a prominent preacher at Nimrah Mosque.

Sheikh Al Sheikh authored numerous publications in the field of Sharia, including collections of fatwas, works on Islamic doctrine, and writings on lawful and prohibited matters (Halal and Haram). His scholarly contributions also include books compiling fatwas delivered during various programs and occasions throughout his career.

