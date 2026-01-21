Saudi Arabia bans outdoor loudspeakers for prayers during Ramadan

The announcement came as the Ministry of Islamic Affairs issued a circular on Tuesday
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has reiterated its ban on the use of outdoor loudspeakers for prayers throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Sheikh Abdullatif Al Sheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, confirmed that mosques will not be permitted to broadcast prayers through external speakers during the fasting month.
He said the use of outdoor loudspeakers will be strictly limited to the call to prayer (adhan) and the iqama, the second call announcing the start of congregational worship.
The announcement came as the Ministry of Islamic Affairs issued a circular on Tuesday setting out a series of instructions and guidelines for the preparation of mosques ahead of Ramadan.
The directive stressed the need to adhere to official prayer times in line with the Umm Al-Qura calendar, including the precise scheduling of the Isha prayer, while ensuring that the interval between the adhan and the iqama is observed for each prayer.
The ministry also called for iftar meals to be organised exclusively in designated courtyard areas, while urging the careful management of water donations to meet mosque needs without excessive stockpiling.
In addition, mosque caretakers and maintenance teams have been instructed to intensify their efforts to ensure all facilities are clean, safe and fully prepared, with particular attention given to women’s prayer areas.
The ministry said the measures are aimed at ensuring a calm, organised and spiritually enriching environment for worshippers, while maintaining respect for surrounding communities during the holy month.
