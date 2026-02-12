Ramadan explained: 30 essential terms to understand the holy month

Ramadan The ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and the month of fasting.

Hilal The crescent moon that marks the beginning and end of Ramadan.

Ramadan Mubarak A greeting meaning “Blessed Ramadan.”

Ramadan Kareem A greeting meaning “Generous Ramadan,” referring to the blessings of the month.

Sawm (or Siyam) The Arabic word for fasting, one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Suhoor The pre-dawn meal eaten before the fast begins each day.

Iftar The sunset meal when Muslims break their fast.

Tamr Dates,traditionally the first food eaten at Iftar, following the practice of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Salah The five daily prayers observed by Muslims.

Taraweeh Special nightly congregational prayers performed during Ramadan after the Isha prayer.

Qiyam (Qiyam Al Layl) Voluntary late-night prayers, especially during the last ten nights of Ramadan.

Laylat Al Qadr The Night of Power,” believed to be when the Qur’an was first revealed. Worship on this night is considered better than a thousand months.

Zakat Obligatory charity (2.5 per cent of wealth), one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Zakat Al Fitr A special charity given before the end of Ramadan to ensure everyone can celebrate Eid.

Eid Al Fitr The celebration marking the end of Ramadan, known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast.”

Imsak The moment just before dawn when Muslims stop eating and prepare to begin the fast.

Fajr The dawn prayer, the first of the five daily prayers and the official start of the fast.

Maghrib The sunset prayer, when the fast is broken at Iftar.

Isha The night prayer, after which Taraweeh is performed in Ramadan.

Witr An odd-numbered voluntary prayer performed at the end of the night prayers.

I’tikaf Spiritual retreat during the last ten days of Ramadan, usually spent in a mosque in worship and reflection.

Sadaqah Voluntary charity (different from Zakat). It can be given at any time and in any amount.

Kaffarah An expiation or penalty required for deliberately breaking a fast.

Fidya Compensation given if someone cannot fast due to illness or other valid reasons.

Taqwa God-consciousness or spiritual awareness, one of the fundamental goals of Ramadan.

Dhikr Remembrance of God through repeated phrases or supplications.

Sunnah The traditions and practices of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), which Muslims seek to follow.

Niyyah The intention made in the heart before beginning the fast or any act of worship. In Ramadan, intention is essential for fasting.

Tahajjud A late-night voluntary prayer, especially observed during the last ten nights.