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UAE, Saudi leaders call for de-escalation amid rising regional tensions

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss regional security threats in phone call

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a telephone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, during which they discussed regional developments amid escalating military actions and their grave threats to regional and global security and stability.

The call also addressed the continued and blatant Iranian attacks targeting countries in the region, noting their violation of sovereign rights of these countries and international norms.

Both sides stressed on the need for the immediate cessation of military escalation, which poses a threat to stability and security in the region and the world at large, underscoring the importance of prioritising serious dialogue and diplomatic means in addressing the issues of the region in a manner that preserves regional security and peace.

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