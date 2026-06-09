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Sheikh Hamdan chairs UAE Defence Council meeting to boost readiness and national security

Dubai Defence Council reviews key programmes to modernise national defence system

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Sheikh Hamdan chairs UAE Defence Council meeting to boost readiness and national security
Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, chaired the second Defence Council meeting of 2026.

The meeting reviewed updates on key programmes to develop the defence system and enhance efficiency and readiness in line with the Ministry of Defence’s strategic direction.

During the meeting, His Highness highlighted the importance of continuing to develop the defence system according to the highest international standards, while strengthening readiness and efficiency across all sectors to support national security and safeguard the nation’s achievements.

The meeting discussed development and modernisation plans across defence sectors, alongside initiatives to enhance operational readiness and strengthen human and technical capabilities. It also reviewed future projects supporting the Ministry of Defence’s priorities and long-term development.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and Lt. General Staff Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; along with senior armed forces officers.

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