Grant honours date farmers preserving UAE’s heritage and agricultural legacy
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed the allocation of Dh1 million to participants in the Dubai Date Festival in recognition of their role in preserving and promoting the UAE's national heritage.
The grant honours date farmers, producers and exhibitors whose participation helps safeguard one of the country's oldest agricultural traditions while supporting the continued development of the sector.
The Dubai Date Festival serves as a platform to celebrate the UAE's long-standing association with date cultivation, encourage local farmers to improve the quality of their produce and showcase the diversity of Emirati date varieties. The event also promotes the exchange of expertise and best agricultural practices, while highlighting the cultural and economic significance of the date palm, a symbol of the nation's heritage and identity.
The festival forms part of broader efforts to preserve traditional agricultural practices, support food security and strengthen the sustainability and competitiveness of the UAE's agricultural sector, while encouraging younger generations to remain engaged in date farming and related industries.