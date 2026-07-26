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Sheikh Hamdan grants Dh1 million to Dubai Date Festival participants

Grant honours date farmers preserving UAE’s heritage and agricultural legacy

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed the allocation of Dh1 million to participants in the Dubai Date Festival in recognition of their role in preserving and promoting the UAE's national heritage.

The grant honours date farmers, producers and exhibitors whose participation helps safeguard one of the country's oldest agricultural traditions while supporting the continued development of the sector.

The Dubai Date Festival serves as a platform to celebrate the UAE's long-standing association with date cultivation, encourage local farmers to improve the quality of their produce and showcase the diversity of Emirati date varieties. The event also promotes the exchange of expertise and best agricultural practices, while highlighting the cultural and economic significance of the date palm, a symbol of the nation's heritage and identity.

The festival forms part of broader efforts to preserve traditional agricultural practices, support food security and strengthen the sustainability and competitiveness of the UAE's agricultural sector, while encouraging younger generations to remain engaged in date farming and related industries.

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Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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