Liwa Date Festival returns with Dh8 million in prizes for UAE farmers

More than 295 prizes, heritage events and family attractions await visitors in Al Dhafra
The 22nd Liwa Date Festival will open on Tuesday in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region, bringing together farmers, productive families, artisans and visitors in one of the UAE’s biggest heritage and agricultural events.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the festival will run until July 23 and is organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.
Coinciding with the UAE’s date harvest season, the festival aims to preserve the country’s agricultural heritage, support local farmers and promote the importance of the date palm as a cultural, economic and environmental symbol.
Since its launch in 2004, the festival has grown from a local gathering into a major national event that attracts thousands of visitors each year while supporting food security, agricultural sustainability and economic activity across Al Dhafra.
This year’s edition features 23 competitions with 295 prizes worth more than Dh8 million.
Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Festivals and Events at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, said the competitions include 11 date contests, seven fruit competitions, three model farm competitions, the Most Beautiful Date Harvest Basket competition and the Palm Trunk Creativity competition.
He added that the festival also includes a heritage market supporting productive families in Al Dhafra, alongside dedicated areas for traditional crafts, date sales, palm seedlings and agricultural equipment.
Visitors can also enjoy folk performances, daily competitions, educational activities and a children’s village designed to introduce younger generations to Emirati heritage.
Over the years, the festival has expanded to include competitions for local fruits, model farms, traditional crafts and creative activities for children and families, encouraging farmers to improve crop quality and adopt modern farming practices.
The festival has also embraced digital transformation, allowing participants to register for competitions through smart platforms instead of traditional paper-based procedures.
Beyond its cultural role, the event has become an important driver of the local economy, boosting business for markets, productive families, restaurants, hotels and tourism operators during the summer season.
Government entities will also take part by offering advice on irrigation, farm management, pest control and sustainable agriculture to support the UAE’s food security goals.
The opening day will feature the judging of the Dabbas Date Competition, the Kharaif Al Bait Competition and the Largest Date Bunch Competition. Registration will also open for the Model Farm Competition covering Eastern and Western Liwa Mahadhir and Al Dhafra city farms.
Visitors and participants can also access competition results, registration services, schedules and festival updates through the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority’s Falak Al Namous smart application.