Liwa International Festival 2026: Sand Dune Showdown concludes in style

High-octane competition and heritage events highlight Liwa International Festival
The Sand Dune Showdown Championship wrapped up after two days of high-energy competition, featuring 67 competitors from the UAE and abroad. The event formed part of the Liwa International Festival 2026, which continues to offer a diverse programme of sports, cultural activities, and entertainment.
The competition featured three main categories:
6-Cylinder: First place – Hamad Mousa Al Bloushi (UAE), followed by Badr Ali Ahmed (Saudi Arabia), Sultan Mubarak Al Kalbani (UAE), Fahad Ibrahim Qasim (Saudi Arabia), and Mohammed Rashid Al Nuaimi (UAE).
Hilux: First place – Ahmed bin Ali Al Hamad (Saudi Arabia), followed by Mohammed Fahid Al Subaie, Khalifa Abdulrahman Al Khalif, and Ahmed Abdullah Al Roumi (all Saudi Arabia).
8-Cylinder: First place – Sultan Mubarak Al Kalbani (UAE), followed by Hamad Saleh Al Nahyan (Saudi Arabia), Salem Al Ketbi (UAE), Ahmed Al Samani (Saudi Arabia), and Mohammed Khalfan Al Shamsi (UAE).
The championship reinforced the festival’s status as a premier platform that combines sporting challenge, excitement, and the spirit of open-air festivals.
Liwa Village continues to highlight Emirati heritage, music, and arts until 3 January 2026, offering an immersive experience that blends tradition with contemporary entertainment. Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the village features heritage activities, live performances, creative workshops, and family-friendly attractions.
The Emirati Takht Ensemble performed authentic songs, blending instrumental music with vocals. Traditional performances, including folklore, chants, and ancestral customs, showcased Emirati culture and reinforced efforts to preserve heritage.
Noura Mohammed Al Marikhi of Liwa Village said: "Liwa Village represents the beating heart of the Liwa International Festival… offering an immersive experience for families and visitors of all ages through culture, arts, entertainment, and adventure."
Liwa Village has become a hub for heritage, music, and traditional arts, hosting live performances of Al Ayyala and Al Razfa and other folk arts. Visitors can explore Emirati crafts, savour local cuisine, and enjoy interactive shows, play zones, and entertainment events.
Liwa Village features six immersive zones:
Shams Liwa: Iconic Ferris wheel with panoramic views
The Souq: Traditional Emirati market with pottery, weaving, henna workshops, live cooking, and artisan demonstrations
Wanasa: Children’s creative workshops, amusement rides, mazes, and interactive play
Al Meydan: Youth-focused immersive challenges, escape rooms, and interactive shows
Adrenaline & Auto Zone: Adventure activities and auto sports experiences
The sixth Al Dhafra Arabian Horse Beauty Championship concluded at Al Mugheirah Corniche, featuring 574 horses from 321 owners, including 26 local participants with 53 horses.
Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the championship awarded gold titles across six categories: Yearling Fillies, Junior Fillies, Mares, Yearling Colts, Junior Colts, and Stallions.
