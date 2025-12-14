Adventure, motorsports, and Emirati culture come together for 23 days of action
Abu Dhabi: Day Three of the Liwa International Festival 2026 kicks off today with the bike race, part of the festival’s sports programme, in a highly competitive and thrilling atmosphere, drawing broad participation from motorsports enthusiasts.
The event features five categories and follows a straight-line format, with riders’ best times recorded according to approved technical regulations. The races are overseen by specialised organisational and technical committees to ensure safety and smooth event management.
Categories include UTV Stock, UTV Stock Modified, Buggies, Two-Wheel Stock, and the Open Category, which allows various types of bikes. Rankings and prizes are determined by the number of bikes in each category, and all vehicles undergo mandatory technical inspection, reflecting the organising committee’s commitment to safety and regulatory standards.
The bike race continues the sporting momentum of the Liwa International Festival 2026, cementing its position as a leading platform that combines sport, competition, and heritage, attracting participants and spectators from across the UAE and beyond.
The festival, launched on 12 December 2025, features adventure activities, speed challenges, live music, and cultural and entertainment experiences for all family members. Running until 3 January 2026 amid the golden dunes of the Al Dhafra Region, the festival has become a major winter attraction.
It draws people of all ages, nationalities, and cultures, blending heritage with adventure around Tal Moreeb—the UAE’s tallest sand dune at 300 metres. Since 2001, the festival has grown into one of the region’s premier winter destinations, attracting camping enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and fans of traditional sports with a diverse programme for all age groups.
The festival opened with an aerial show by the UAE Falcons Aerobatic Team, the official aerobatic display team of the UAE Air Force, accompanied by fireworks, drone shows, and spectacular light performances that illuminated Liwa’s skies.
Liwa Desert is a regional motorsports hub during winter, hosting events such as the Freestyle Show (12–13 and 22–23 December 2025), the Spartan Liwa Race (13 December 2025), and today’s Bike Drag Race (14 December 2025).
Falconry Championship: 15–17 December 2025
Sand Show Championship: 19–20 December 2025
Extreme Mud Fest Sand Challenge (first edition): 19–20 December 2025
Liwa Running Challenge: 20 December 2025
Liwa Cycling Race & UTV Circuit Races: 21 December 2025
Hadd Al-Hamam Championship: 23–24 December 2025
Liwa Burnout Championship: 25 December 2025
Liwa Drift Championship & Monster Jam shows: 26–27 December 2025
Tal Moreeb Running Challenge: 26 December 2025
Liwa Padel Championship: 26–28 December 2025
Liwa Cycling Challenge: 27 December 2025
Sand Wrestling Championship: 26–27 December 2025
Sand Show Championship (return): 28–29 December 2025
Electronic Freestyle Championship: 30 December 2025
Tal Moreeb Motorsports Championship: 31 December 2025–3 January 2026
Additional events include football and padel tournaments, a boxing championship (15–21 December 2025), and the GITUR Travel Conference (19–21 December 2025).
Daily light shows, drone displays, hot-air balloons, water karting, and paintball provide continuous entertainment, while fireworks mark special occasions, including the opening ceremony, weekends, New Year’s Eve, and the closing ceremony.
Liwa Village offers family-friendly entertainment, including water karting, carnival and skill games, zip-lines, a Classic Cars Museum, an escape room, a rage room, and pony and petting zoos. This edition also features a traditional handicraft market, live music, cultural performances, and a mix of Emirati and international cuisine.
The festival promises an unforgettable New Year’s Eve with a special concert and fireworks over the Liwa Desert. The Tal Moreeb Motorsports Championship also runs from 31 December 2025, giving speed enthusiasts an adrenaline-filled farewell to 2025 and a thrilling start to 2026.
The Liwa International Festival 2026 highlights traditional Emirati sports, including the Falconry and Hadd Al-Hamam Championships, and showcases crafts at Liwa Market, strengthening the community’s connection to its culture.
Visitors can book luxury tents, stay in local accommodations, or camp in the Al Dhafra Desert, enjoying a unique experience amid the golden dunes.
