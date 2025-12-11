Liwa International Festival 2026: A desert stage for culture, competition and camaraderie

While the days belong to engines and adrenaline, the nights belong to celebration. As darkness drops on the dunes, Liwa lights up with brilliant firework displays; bursts of color exploding across the silent desert sky. The fireworks have become a signature part of the festival, drawing Emiratis, influencers, photographers and visitors who line the dunes just to watch the night come alive. The glow reflects off 4x4 roofs, children gasp, and the whole desert feels like a giant gathering under the stars.