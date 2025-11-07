Find out festival dates, desert camping tips, and all the highlights under the stars
Dubai: Every winter, the golden dunes of Liwa come alive with speed, sound, and celebration. Returning this December, the Liwa International Festival 2025-2026 blends the thrill of motorsports with the spirit of Emirati heritage.
Set at the foot of Tal Moreeb, the UAE’s tallest sand dune, this 23-day desert celebration in Abu Dhabi’s Empty Quarter draws thrill-seekers, families, and culture lovers for a one-of-a-kind experience under the stars.
Dates: December 12, 2025 – January 3, 2026
Location: Liwa, Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi
An annual highlight of the UAE’s winter season, the Liwa International Festival celebrates sports, Emirati heritage, and desert life. Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), it combines high-octane motorsports with cultural events, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.
This year’s edition will feature a diverse line-up of experiences. From speed races and drift shows to cultural performances and heritage exhibitions. Whether you’re a motorsport fan, an outdoor adventurer, or simply looking for a unique family getaway, the festival offers something for everyone.
While the full 2025–2026 programme is yet to be announced, visitors can look forward to a wide range of activities, including:
Motorsports challenges: Watch professional drivers compete in dune bashing, freestyle drifting, drag racing, and the legendary Moreeb Dune car championship.
Freestyle and stunt shows: High-energy displays of car control, jumps, and tricks on the sand.
Cultural and heritage activities: Explore Liwa Village, which celebrates authentic Emirati culture through a crafts market, workshops, local food stalls, and traditional performances.
Family entertainment: Enjoy carnival rides, a petting zoo, escape rooms, and children’s games - all set against the dramatic desert backdrop.
Fireworks and hot air balloons: Each evening ends with fireworks, while hot air balloon rides offer breathtaking views of the Liwa desert.
At the centre of the celebrations is Liwa Village, where art, food, and heritage come together. Expect a lively souk featuring local artisans, traditional crafts, and Emirati cuisine. Visitors can also join creative workshops or relax at pop-up cafés and restaurants serving a variety of dishes under the stars.
Liwa is located about three hours’ drive from Abu Dhabi City.
By Car: Take Sheikh Zayed Road (E10) toward Sweihan/Al Ain and follow the signs for Liwa. Most main routes and landmarks are accessible by paved roads, though a 4x4 vehicle is recommended for dune areas or desert camping.
Camping is one of the best ways to experience the Liwa Festival. Visitors can pitch tents or park RVs in designated public areas, or book private camping spots through the Liwa Sports Club app.
If you’re staying overnight, bring essentials such as:
Lightweight clothing and a jacket for cool evenings
Sturdy shoes, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat
Plenty of water, snacks, and toiletries
Power banks, flashlights, and extra batteries
Arrive prepared: Liwa is a remote desert region with limited amenities, mostly available in hotels and serviced resorts.
Plan accommodation early: Desert camps and nearby hotels fill up quickly during the festival.
Stay hydrated: Daytime temperatures can still be high even in winter.
Bring cash: Some local stalls and markets may not accept cards.
