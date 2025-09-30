GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Miracle Garden 2025: Season 14 freebies, ticket deals and new attractions

Find out how you can get free entry, timings and tickets costs for Dubai Miracle Garden

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: One of Dubai’s most popular outdoor attractions reopened on Monday, September 29, with the 14th season of Dubai Miracle Garden featuring over 150 million blooming flowers spread across 72,000 square metres. Hundreds of tourists and UAE residents visited on the first day, braving the humidity and making sure to capture memorable photographs.

What’s new this season

“We have new creations and blends here in Miracle Garden, every year we plant new varieties of flowers for our visitors. This year our theme is to create memories and we are not just displaying beauty and joy. We are introduced an exotic variety of flowers to our mini golf area, a trampoline, we have a new playground area and new retail shops and outlets,” Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, CEO of Dubai Miracle Garden, told Gulf News during the reopening event on Monday.

Free tickets and photo offers at Dubai Miracle Garden

This season also brings some special freebies. According to the Dubai Miracle Garden CEO, visitors will be able to enjoy free entry on their birthday. In addition, all visitors can now get their photograph taken and printed on the spot free of charge.

To claim the free birthday ticket, you need to provide your Emirates ID or passport at the ticket counter for verification.

Top attractions to see inside Dubai Miracle Garden

Some of the most popular displays to look out for this season include:

  • The floral Emirates A380

  • The Floating Lady

  • Smurfs Village

  • Heart Tunnel

  • Floral Clock

Open throughout the season from September 29 to May 31, the garden welcomes visitors daily. More than 120 varieties of flowers will be showcased, with spectacular displays changing throughout the season.

Dubai Miracle Garden ticket prices

Regular admission

  • Adult – Dh100

  • Child – Dh30

  • Children under the age of three – Free

UAE nationals and residents (valid Emirates ID required)

  • Adult – Dh70

  • Child – Dh50

  • Children under the age of three – Free

Special rates

  • Entry for people of determination – Free

  • Companions – Dh50

You can also purchase a combo ticket for Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden for Dh140. A five per cent VAT (Value Added Tax) applies to all tickets.

Dubai Miracle Garden opening hours and location:

  • Weekdays: 9am – 11pm

  • Weekends: 9am – 12am

Dubai Miracle Garden first opened in 2013 and has established itself as one of the region’s premier tourist attractions, consistently drawing millions of visitors. It is located in Al Barsha South 3, Dubai.

