“We have new creations and blends here in Miracle Garden, every year we plant new varieties of flowers for our visitors. This year our theme is to create memories and we are not just displaying beauty and joy. We are introduced an exotic variety of flowers to our mini golf area, a trampoline, we have a new playground area and new retail shops and outlets,” Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, CEO of Dubai Miracle Garden, told Gulf News during the reopening event on Monday.