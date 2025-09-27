Dubai Fountain reopens on October 1: New daily shows, timings and exciting upgrades – what to expect

New surprises await at Dubai Fountain’s grand reopening – here’s a sneak peek
Months of renovation complete: Dubai Fountain returns with new floor, glowing tiles, and upgrades
Dubai: The world’s largest choreographed fountain system, Dubai Fountain, is ready to make its grand return on 1 October, following a five-month closure for maintenance and upgrades. The iconic Downtown Dubai attraction will once again dazzle visitors with its signature display of water, light, and music.
Excitement is mounting among locals and international visitors, many of whom have been tracking updates on social media and planning their Dubai trips around the reopening. Families, tourists, and fountain enthusiasts are expected to gather for the first shows, marking a significant moment for the city and the international community.
Emaar completed Phase One of the renovation ahead of schedule, covering essential maintenance such as tiling, water insulation, and painting. These upgrades ensure the fountain’s continued safety, reliability, and aesthetic appeal.
Phase Two of the renovation, scheduled for completion in Q2 2026, will introduce innovative new features, combining technology and creativity to elevate the Dubai Fountain experience further and deliver fresh moments of wonder for visitors.
Regular shows will resume upon reopening, including:
Afternoon performances: 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm daily, with Fridays at 2:00 pm and 2:30 pm
Evening performances: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm, with 30-minute intervals
This schedule offers multiple opportunities for visitors to enjoy the fountain’s stunning choreography.
Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: “The return of Dubai Fountain is a celebration of Dubai itself – its spirit, its energy, and its ability to inspire the world. This landmark brings people together, creating shared moments of wonder and joy. Its reopening reminds us of Dubai’s innovation, ambition, and dedication to creating unforgettable experiences.”
The reopening reinforces Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for entertainment, culture, and hospitality, offering residents and visitors a world-class attraction that continues to evolve. With Phase Two upgrades on the horizon, audiences can expect new surprises in the coming months, ensuring that the wonder of Dubai Fountain remains unmatched.
Over the past few months, construction equipment has surrounded the Dubai Fountain, with parts of its base exposed for repairs. A major upgrade includes a brand-new floor, designed to replace the old surface that occasionally cracked, providing a stronger, water-resistant foundation, Emaar confirmed.
Closed since April for extensive maintenance.
New, stronger, water-resistant floor installed for improved safety and longevity.
Upgrades include a waterproof layer, primer and insulation system, and glowing blue tiles that enhance visual appeal.
The fountain lake spans 18 football fields and features a complex system of water jets, robotic arms, and synchronized lighting set to music.
Hundreds of workers are currently involved in the project. The lake’s depth of about 1.3 metres makes it shallow enough for maintenance while still allowing the powerful jets to operate effectively.
To keep the fountain clean, underwater robots are deployed to scrub the lakebed. The new flooring has also been designed to make cleaning faster and more efficient. In addition, water samples are regularly tested to maintain quality and clarity.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox