Dubai Fountain to return to dazzle — reopening date revealed

Dubai Fountain set to reopen after five-month closure for major upgrade
The Dubai Fountain, one of the city’s most iconic attractions, is set to return on October 1, 2025, following a five-month closure for extensive maintenance and upgrades, according to a report by Emarat Al Youm.
Emaar, the developer behind the landmark, temporarily shut down the fountain in May for a comprehensive programme of refurbishment, introducing new technologies, enhanced choreography, and upgraded sound and lighting systems to elevate the performances.
Located at the heart of Downtown Dubai, the fountain has captivated millions of visitors since its debut, dazzling crowds with its synchronised displays of water, music, and light. It has become not only a centrepiece of celebration and art but also a global symbol of Dubai’s cultural vibrancy, creating unforgettable moments for audiences from around the world.
The upgrades are designed to ensure the fountain continues to deliver awe-inspiring shows, enriching the experience for residents and tourists alike and reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a premier destination for entertainment and innovation.
