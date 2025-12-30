58-year-old Japanese football legend makes sensational return to J League

Miura will join Japan's Fukushima United on loan until June for what will be his 41st season as a professional footballer. He spent last season with fourth-tier Atletico Suzuka, making seven appearances as the team were relegated to Japan's regional leagues after finishing second-bottom of the table and losing a playoff.

Dubai: At an age when most would be contemplating a peaceful post-retirement life, Japanese football legend Kazuyoshi Miura has just torn up that script and written one for himself. Known as ‘King Kazu’, the 58-year-old has made a sensational return to the J League – the top three divisions of Japanese football – for the first time in five years.

He made his Japan debut in 1990 but was famously left out of the squad for their first World Cup finals appearance in 1998, despite scoring 55 goals in 89 games for the national side.

"To all the Fukushima United players, coaching staff, fans, sponsors and people in the local area, I promise that I will play with everything I have to make a contribution," he said.

The veteran footballer said he was ready to "take on a new challenge" with Fukushima, who finished 10th in the 20-team third division last season.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.