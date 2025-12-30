GOLD/FOREX
Football

58-year-old Japanese football legend makes sensational return to J League

‘King Kazu’ marks his 41st season as a professional footballer with Fukushima United

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: At an age when most would be contemplating a peaceful post-retirement life, Japanese football legend Kazuyoshi Miura has just torn up that script and written one for himself. Known as ‘King Kazu’, the 58-year-old has made a sensational return to the J League – the top three divisions of Japanese football – for the first time in five years.

Miura will join Japan's Fukushima United on loan until June for what will be his 41st season as a professional footballer. He spent last season with fourth-tier Atletico Suzuka, making seven appearances as the team were relegated to Japan's regional leagues after finishing second-bottom of the table and losing a playoff.

Miura, who will turn 59 in February, said: "My passion for football hasn't changed, no matter how old I get.

"I'm very grateful to be given the opportunity to play in Fukushima, and I will fight hard as a member of Fukushima United.

"Let's make history together!"

New challenge

The veteran footballer said he was ready to "take on a new challenge" with Fukushima, who finished 10th in the 20-team third division last season.

"To all the Fukushima United players, coaching staff, fans, sponsors and people in the local area, I promise that I will play with everything I have to make a contribution," he said.

Miura made his professional debut in 1986 for Brazilian team Santos and he has also played for teams in Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal.

He helped put football in Japan on the map when the professional J League was launched in 1993.

He made his Japan debut in 1990 but was famously left out of the squad for their first World Cup finals appearance in 1998, despite scoring 55 goals in 89 games for the national side.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general.
