I’m not coming back, Serena Williams says about tennis return

Dubai: Serena Williams has put an end to growing speculation about a potential return to professional tennis, clarifying on social media that she has no plans to come back.
“OMG y’all, I’m NOT coming back. This is wildfire crazy,” she wrote.
Rumours began swirling after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed that Williams had re-entered its registered testing pool — a step required for any player considering a comeback after retirement.
Williams, 44, has not competed since her farewell appearance at the 2022 US Open. At the time, she avoided using the word “retirement,” saying instead that she was “evolving” away from the sport.
In a statement to the Associated Press, US Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said: “We are aware that Serena has filed the necessary paperwork with the International Tennis Integrity Agency to reenter the International Registered Testing Pool. If Serena decides to return and compete at the professional level, together with her fans, we will enthusiastically welcome the return of one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport.”
“She is on the list and back in the testing pool,” ITIA spokesman Adrian Bassett confirmed in an email.
Williams’ older sister, Venus, made her own return to competition this July at age 45 after nearly 18 months away, though she never formally retired. At the U.S. Open, she became the oldest singles competitor at the tournament since 1981.
When Venus, a seven-time major singles champion, returned at the DC Open, she expressed hope that Serena might eventually join her on tour. The sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together.
“I keep telling my team: The only thing that would make this better is if she were here,” Venus said when asked about a video showing Serena practicing with a racket. “We always did everything together, so of course I miss her. But if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know.”
With inputs from AP
