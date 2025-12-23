Superheroes, sequels and epic new stories are set to dominate cinema screens in 2026
Dubai: Get ready, movie lovers! 2026 is looking absolutely incredible for cinema. Whether you're into superhero blockbusters, nostalgic franchises, or epic adventures, next year has something special for everyone. From Christopher Nolan's take on ancient mythology to the return of beloved characters, here are the must-see films coming to theaters in 2026.
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are bringing Emily Brontë's goth novel to life. Prepared for a twisted, messy, but brilliant ride that leaves you questioning your entire existence? Then this one's for you.
Sidney Prescott is back. Neve Campbell returns to face Ghostface once again. Yes, the Carpenter sisters won't be in this one, but with the original screenwriter Kevin Williamson directing, this should feel like a proper return to form for horror fans.
Ryan Gosling wakes up alone on a space station with zero memory of how he got there. Sounds stressful, right? This sci-fi thriller from the author of The Martian promises to be an emotional rollercoaster.
Mario's heading to space! Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black are all coming back for this animated sequel. If you loved the first movie, get ready for more mushroom kingdom magic.
That's all! Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs are reuniting, and we couldn't be more excited. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep are back, along with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Fashion lovers, Meryl Streep fans and Anne Hathaway adorers, this one's for you.
Baby Yoda is hitting the big screen! Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin in this standalone film that brings Star Wars back to theaters. Plus, Jeremy Allen White joins the cast, which is pretty cool.
A new Spielberg sci-fi movie with Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Colin Firth? Say less. While plot details are still a mystery, anything Spielberg touches tends to be movie magic.
Woody and Buzz are back for another adventure! This time, they're dealing with children who would rather play with gadgets than toys. Grab your tissues because Pixar knows how to make us cry.
Milly Alcock from House of the Dragon is suiting up as Supergirl in James Gunn's new DC Universe. She'll be traveling the galaxy with Krypto the Superdog. Sounds adorable and action-packed!
Disney's giving Moana the live-action treatment. Dwayne Johnson is returning as Maui (but in the flesh this time), and newcomer Catherine Laga'aia will play Moana herself.
Christopher Nolan is tackling Homer's epic poem with an absolutely star-studded cast: Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and more. This is going to be the event movie of the summer.
Tom Holland is swinging back into action as Spider-Man! We don't know much about the plot yet, but after No Way Home, expectations are sky-high for Peter Parker's next chapter.
Avatar fans, rejoice! This new animated film brings back Aang, Toph, Sokka, Katara, and Zuko. Dave Bautista is joining the voice cast, and it's the first of a whole new trilogy.
Bill Hader, Quinta Brunson, and Bowen Yang are voicing this animated musical based on the Dr. Seuss classic. This is going to be quirky, colourful, and perfect for the whole family.
Ever wondered how Haymitch won his Hunger Games? This prequel takes us back 24 years before Katniss to show his story. Mckenna Grace and Ralph Fiennes star in what's sure to be an emotional ride.
The Russo Brothers are back, and so is Robert Downey Jr. but this time as the nefarious Doctor Doom. The MCU is going big for this one, and it's going to be the ultimate holiday movie event.
Denis Villeneuve is closing out the year with the next chapter in Paul Atreides' story. Set 12 years after Dune, this will show the consequences of Paul's rule. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are expected to return.
The bottom line: Clear your schedule and start saving now, because 2026 is packed with incredible movies. Whether you're team superhero, team horror, or team epic drama, next year has you covered. (you know the drill).
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
