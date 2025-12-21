5 real-world crimes in 2025 that could become the next big movie

We've got the drama, now all we need is the dialogue writer
It been an odd year for crime, when reality has often been stranger than fiction. We are primed perfectly for real to reel conversions of these acts, which range from jewel heists to murder by a lover.
If moviemakers were ever looking for plots that would fit right in with the next grim – and (sometimes) gory – narratives that make millions at the box office, these storylines would certainly get them started.
Here’s a look at 5 crimes that could become the next blockbuster.
In a plot readymade for the big screen four robbers dashed in and out of the Louvre in Paris and took off with jewels worth a blinding $100 million (Dh367 million). This grab-and-run took them less than eight minutes. At one point during the robbery they were all caught on camera, arriving in a truck and using a ladder to reach the balcony. A few minutes later, they are seen once again, fleeing with their partners. Their success was a combination of gumption, poor security, and a lack of a plan by the authorities.
The criminals have since been charged with organized robbery while one of their partners – a woman – was charged as an accomplice.
The stolen jewels, interestingly, have not been located.
The second woman serial killer to come out of Iran is 56-year-old Kulthum Akbari, who was dubbed the Black Widow for her penchant for murder. Over 20 years, Akbari married and killed between 11 and 15 elderly men. Using substances like diabetes pills and sedatives, she laced their usual medicines, ensuring a gradual decline with poisoning symptoms resembling normal grievances of the elderly. The motive were the man’s assets, which she would quickly transfer into her family’s name upon the husband’s death. Things were going smoothly for the quiet killer until a man became suspicious of his wife’s actions. Iran International reported in September that Akbari was convicted of murdering 11 ex-husbands and sentenced to 10 death penalties. The family of one victim agreed to blood money instead of a death sentence.
The first female serial killer in Iran was Mahin Qadiri, who was executed in 2006 for killing seven husbands.
It was a gold throne in the bathroom. Located in Blenheim Palace, UK, the working commode – named America and part of an exhibition by artist Maurizio Cattelan – was on display at the 18th century home for all of two days when it was ripped from its plumbing and carried away.
Five years after the £4.8m solid gold toilet was taken from its home, three men were convicted in connection with the heist.
BBC reported in March 2025 that the three being held responsible were: 40-year-old James Sheen and 39-year-old Michael Jones from Oxford, and 36-year-old Fred Doe from Windsor. Bora Guccuk, 41, from west London, who was initially arrested was cleared of the charge.
The gold used for the toilet was worth £2.8 million, and that’s suspected to have been extracted after a melting. It has never been found.
Some people take their vows of ‘until death do us part’ quite literally. As in the case of the wife of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, who was seeing Sahil Shukla. Together, the lovers reportedly drugged Rajput before chopping his body into 15 pieces and putting it into a cement-filled blue drum on March 4. They thought they had gotten away with murder, when people started to question a foul odor emanating from the drum. The last nail on the evidence coffin was when Rajput’s six-year-old daughter told her grandma: “Papa is in the drum.” The deceit and killing was discovered on March 19, in his home in Meerut, India.
The couple remain in judicial custody while their trial continues.
Combs’ fall from grace was spectacular. The former hip-hop king’s topple began with several sexual abuse and trafficking lawsuits in 2023, followed by a number federal raids on his properties the next year, and finally, a criminal trial this year, where he was convicted on several charges including transportation for prostitution after his hedonistic lifestyle was revealed to the public.
On the day of his sentencing, reported BBC, Combs apologised to his victims, including Casandra Ventura, and "Jane", who testified under a pseudonym.
"My actions were disgusting, shameful, and sick," he said. "I got lost in excess, I got lost in my ego."
He also apologised to his mother and his children. "I'm so sorry. They deserved better," he said.
Then he begged the judge for a second chance. "I ask your honour for mercy. I beg your honour for mercy," Combs said.
He was sentenced on Oct 3, 2025 to 4 years and 2 months in prison. He was also fined $500,000 fine and 5 years supervised release.
