Let’s rewind. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve heads back in time to return the Infinity Stones as instructed. But instead of coming home like a good little timeline-respecting Avenger, he tracks down Peggy Carter and finally claims the happily-ever-after he was denied when he went into the ice in The First Avenger. Fast-forward, and an elderly Steve casually appears on a bench, hands Sam Wilson a polished new shield, and peaces out of the MCU like none of this needs explaining.