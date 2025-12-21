From Avengers Endgame to Doomsday, Marvels's farewell feels less final each time

And so Marvel seemingly did for the next six years, there wasn’t much hope of either Evans or Robert Downey Jr returning to reprise their roles. They seemed to have hung up their suits for good, and the focus was on the newer heroes: Shang Chi, Moon Knight, while wrapping up the threads of Black Widow in her standalone film, and Wanda’s consuming grief in Wanda Vision, that was later undone by the chaos of Multiverse of Madness. The all-powerful witch was reduced to a mother looking for her children.