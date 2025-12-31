“Father…all my life, I have answered every call…o honor, duty, to war. But now fate has given me something I never sought…a child…a life untouched by the storm.Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers…so that I may fight once more.Defeat one more enemy and return home to her. Not as a warrior but as warmth.To teach her not battle but stillness. The kind I never knew. Please Father heed my words.”