Dubai: Marvel's Simu Liu is coming to Abu Dhabi this April and we're absolutely assembling. Comic con season is nearly upon us, and Middle East Film and Comic Con has just revealed another exciting name joining its already impressive 2026 lineup.
Simu Liu, best known for playing Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be making a special appearance at Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) in Abu Dhabi on April 25 and 26 2026.
The Chinese-Canadian actor joins an increasingly exciting roster of guests at what is widely regarded as the region's largest pop culture festival.
Liu made history as Marvel's first Asian lead superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a milestone that resonated with fans around the world. Beyond the MCU, he's also beloved for his role in the Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience and appeared in the global blockbuster Barbie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Fans attending MEFCC will have the rare opportunity to meet him in person, take a photo and grab an autograph, all under one roof at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
Simu Liu joins Christopher Judge, the voice behind Kratos in God of War, who was previously announced as MEFCC's first English voice actor guest this year. Together they form a formidable pair of headliners that will have fans counting down the days to April.
Also newly announced is Italian Marvel artist Federico Vicentini, whose stunning work has graced the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, Wolverine, Falcon and Winter Soldier and Imperial. He'll be appearing at MEFCC's Comic Creators Club, a dedicated space that brings together master illustrators, writers, colourists and emerging talents from across the globe.
Rounding out the trio of new additions is Brett Breeding, an American comic book legend with nearly five decades of experience working on special projects for both Marvel and DC. His inking work on iconic storylines featuring Superman, Spider-Man and Thor has cemented his place in comic book history.
If you're thinking about attending, don't wait too long to sort your tickets. The convention has already seen an overwhelming response, with Ultimate and Super VIP passes selling out within just two days of going on sale. Standard tickets are still available, but given the demand, it's wise to act quickly.
Standard tickets went on sale January 21, starting from Dh160.
Beyond the celebrity appearances, MEFCC 2026 promises a packed programme of experiences for fans of all ages and interests. The high-energy Gaming Arena will put your skills to the test, whilst the Bookworm Lounge offers a cosier corner for those who prefer their adventures on the page.
The Tabletop Zone invites visitors to dive into immersive board game experiences, and the Collectors Gallery will showcase rare memorabilia and treasures that will leave any enthusiast wide-eyed with excitement.
One of the most exciting new additions this year is the brand-new Otaku District, a vibrant space dedicated to modern Asian pop culture. Think bold neon visuals, street-style aesthetics and a buzzing stage celebrating everything from K-pop to anime. It sounds like an absolute sensory treat.
