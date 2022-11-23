Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently echoed Jennifer Aniston’s statement that “there are no more movie stars” while taking an aim at Marvel actors — one of whom has responded with his own take on the big-budget projects.

During a recent interview on the ‘2 Bears, 1 Cave’ podcast, Tarantino attributed the loss of movie stars to the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood.”

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is...you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right?” he said.

The filmmaker continued, “Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times...but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become stars.”

Quentin Tarantino. Image Credit: Reuters

Actor Simu Liu, who took the lead in the hit Marvel movie ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, took to Twitter to defend superhero films.

“If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and [Martin] Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” Liu tweeted. “I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”

The Chinese-born Canadian actor added: “No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too... but it was white as hell.”

Tarantino is known for helming iconic movies such as ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Kill Bill’.

In his interview, Tarantino had said that he does not “hate” Marvel movies but dislikes them for being the only product Hollywood is interested in making these days, reported Variety.

“Look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid. There’s an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my twenties, I would totally be [expletive] happy and totally love them. I mean, they wouldn’t be the only movies being made. They would be those movies amongst other movies. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not quite as excited about them,” Tarantino said.

“My only axe to grind against them is they’re the only things that seem to be made. And they’re the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fan base or even like for the studio making them,” he added.