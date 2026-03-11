GOLD/FOREX
Oscars 2026 Academy Awards: Full list of nominations and predictions

From Best Picture to Best Actor, here are the frontrunners for Sunday’s Oscars

Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
The 98th Academy Awards take place on Sunday March 15
Dubai: The 98th Academy Awards take place on Sunday March 15, and this year's race is one of the most exciting in recent memory. Two films have dominated the entire awards season, and it has been almost impossible to call which one will ultimately take home the top prize. Here is a category-by-category look at who is nominated, who is tipped to win, and what the night might look like.

Best Picture

  • Bugonia

  • F1: The Movie

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

  • Train Dreams

The Best Picture conversation has come down to two Warner Bros. films: Ryan Coogler's Sinners, an electric vampire horror musical, and Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, a breathless contemporary thriller. Both are exceptional, and either would make a deserving winner. One Battle After Another has the edge on paper, having won at both the Directors Guild and Producers Guild awards. But Sinners took home the main prize at the SAG Awards, which is historically a strong indicator.

Predicted winner: One Battle After Another

Best Director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

  • Ryan Coogler — Sinners

  • Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

  • Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

  • Chloé Zhao — Hamnet

Paul Thomas Anderson is the heavy favourite here, having swept the BAFTA, Critics' Choice and Golden Globe. His direction of One Battle After Another has been called flawless. Ryan Coogler is his closest competition, with visually immersive and thematically rich work on Sinners that is hard to argue against.

Predicted winner: Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

  • Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

  • Michael B. Jordan — Sinners

  • Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

Timothée Chalamet for his role as Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme, but the actor also recently got some bad rep because of his comments towards theatre and ballet. Michael B. Jordan is a genuine contender after his SAG win for a remarkable double role in Sinners. Leonardo DiCaprio and Wagner Moura are both in the conversation, while Ethan Hawke's work in Blue Moon has unfortunately not generated enough buzz to make him a realistic contender.

Predicted winner: Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress in a Leading Role

  • Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

  • Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

  • Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue

  • Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value

  • Emma Stone — Bugonia

Jessie Buckley is the frontrunner for her devastating performance in Hamnet. Rose Byrne is close behind for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, and many critics feel she is the more deserving winner given it is her first nomination. Emma Stone received a nomination for Bugonia, but a third Oscar win feels unlikely given her two previous wins for La La Land and Poor Things.

Predicted winner: Jessie Buckley

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

  • Delroy Lindo — Sinners

  • Sean Penn — One Battle After Another

  • Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Sean Penn has won at both the BAFTAs and the SAG Awards for One Battle After Another, making him the clear favourite. Stellan Skarsgård took home the Golden Globe for Sentimental Value, and Jacob Elordi won at the Critics' Choice for Frankenstein, so neither should be entirely dismissed. But Penn has the momentum.

Predicted winner: Sean Penn

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value

  • Amy Madigan — Weapons

  • Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners

  • Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

Wunmi Mosaku and Teyana Taylor are the two names to watch here. Mosaku has a slight edge given the Academy's strong affection for Sinners as a whole this season.

Predicted winner: Wunmi Mosaku

Best Original Screenplay

  • Blue Moon — Robert Kaplow

  • It Was Just an Accident — Jafar Panahi

  • Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

  • Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

  • Sinners — Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler has swept this category at the BAFTAs, Critics' Choice, and Writers Guild Awards. Given that One Battle After Another is not nominated here, this one looks very settled indeed.

Predicted winner: Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Bugonia — Will Tracy

  • Frankenstein — Guillermo del Toro

  • Hamnet — Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell

  • One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson

  • Train Dreams — Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

One Battle After Another has won virtually every award in this category so far, including the Golden Globe, BAFTA, and WGA. Paul Thomas Anderson's adaptation is the near-certain winner.

Predicted winner: One Battle After Another

Best Animated Feature

  • Arco

  • Elio

  • KPop Demon Hunters

  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

  • Zootopia 2

KPop Demon Hunters is both a critical favourite and a hugely popular film, and is also nominated for Best Original Song. It is the clear frontrunner, though Zootopia 2 proved a surprise hit with audiences and could push it close.

Predicted winner: KPop Demon Hunters

Best Casting (new category)

  • Hamnet — Nina Gold

  • Marty Supreme — Jennifer Venditti

  • One Battle After Another — Cassandra Kulukundis

  • The Secret Agent — Gabriel Domingues

  • Sinners — Francine Maisler

This is the first new Oscar category since Best Animated Feature was introduced in 2001. Sinners has already won at the Casting Society of America and the Critics' Choice Awards, putting Francine Maisler's work in the driver's seat. The discovery of Miles Caton alone makes a compelling case.

Predicted winner: Sinners

Best Cinematography

  • Frankenstein — Dan Laustsen

  • Marty Supreme — Darius Khondji

  • One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman

  • Sinners — Autumn Durald Arkapaw

  • Train Dreams — Adolpho Veloso

Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first woman of colour nominated in this category for Sinners. But Michael Bauman's work on One Battle After Another has won at both BAFTA and the American Society of Cinematographers, giving it the statistical edge.

Predicted winner: One Battle After Another

Best Costume Design

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash — Deborah L. Scott

  • Frankenstein — Kate Hawley

  • Hamnet — Malgosia Turzanska

  • Marty Supreme — Miyako Bellizzi

  • Sinners — Ruth E. Carter

Kate Hawley has won at the Costume Designers Guild, BAFTA, and Critics' Choice for her gothic Victorian work on Frankenstein, and this feels like hers to lose. Ruth E. Carter could pull off an upset for Sinners, which would make her only the 12th person to win this category three times.

Predicted winner: Frankenstein

Best Film Editing

  • F1: The Movie — Stephen Mirrione

  • Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

  • One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen

  • Sentimental Value — Olivier Bugge Coutté

  • Sinners — Michael P. Shawver

Action films typically do well in this category, which gives F1: The Movie a strong case. It also tends to align with Best Picture, which swings things back towards One Battle After Another or Sinners. F1 feels like the most likely winner but do not rule out either of the frontrunners.

Predicted winner: F1: The Movie

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Frankenstein — Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey

  • Kokuho — Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, and Tadashi Nishimatsu

  • Sinners — Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry

  • The Smashing Machine — Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, and Bjoern Rehbein

  • The Ugly Stepsister — Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Frankenstein has the best chances here, with the transformation of Jacob Elordi into the titular monster being widely praised as technically exceptional. The Smashing Machine makes Dwayne Johnson almost unrecognisable, but Frankenstein is the clear favourite.

Predicted winner: Frankenstein

Best Production Design

  • Frankenstein — Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

  • Hamnet — Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

  • Marty Supreme — Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

  • One Battle After Another — Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

  • Sinners — Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is built around its lavish sets and complex practical effects. While Sinners and One Battle After Another could upset due to their Best Picture momentum, this feels like a clear opportunity to reward one of the year's most impressive production achievements.

Predicted winner: Frankenstein

Best Sound

  • F1: The Movie

  • Frankenstein

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Sirāt

F1: The Movie won at the BAFTAs and is the favourite here. Oliver Laxe's apocalyptic rave film Sirāt would be a bold and deserving alternative, with its pounding, nerve-shredding bass being one of the most talked-about sound experiences of the year.

Predicted winner: F1: The Movie

Best Visual Effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • F1: The Movie

  • Jurassic World Rebirth

  • Sinners

  • The Lost Bus

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the overwhelming favourite, continuing the legacy of both previous films in the franchise. Its performance capture and world-building remain technically breathtaking even by current standards.

Predicted winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Original Score

  • Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix

  • Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat

  • Hamnet — Max Richter

  • One Battle After Another — Jonny Greenwood

  • Sinners — Ludwig Göransson

Ludwig Göransson is on course for what would be a remarkable third Oscar, following Black Panther and Oppenheimer. His blues-inflected score for Sinners is as immersive as the film itself. Jonny Greenwood's work on One Battle After Another is the only real alternative.

Predicted winner: Sinners — Ludwig Göransson

Best Original Song

  • "Dear Me" — Diane Warren: Relentless

  • "Golden" — KPop Demon Hunters

  • "I Lied To You" — Sinners

  • "Sweet Dreams Of Joy" — Viva Verdi!

  • "Train Dreams" — Train Dreams

"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters has been one of the most talked-about songs of the year. "I Lied To You" from Sinners is a genuine contender if the night turns into a full sweep for Coogler's film.

Predicted winner: "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters

Best International Feature Film

  • It Was Just an Accident

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sirāt

  • The Secret Agent

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Sentimental Value has the advantage of being nominated across several mainstream categories including Best Picture, a rare achievement for a non-English language film. Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident, the Cannes Palme d'Or winner, could still pull off a surprise.

Predicted winner: Sentimental Value

Best Documentary Feature

  • The Alabama Solution

  • Come See Me in the Good Light

  • Cutting Through Rocks

  • Mr Nobody Against Putin

  • The Perfect Neighbor

The Perfect Neighbor is the likely winner, using police bodycam footage to examine Stand Your Ground laws in the US. BAFTA winner Mr Nobody Against Putin remains a strong alternative.

Predicted winner: The Perfect Neighbor

Best Animated Short Film

  • Butterfly

  • Forevergreen

  • Retirement Plan

  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls

  • The Three Sisters

Butterfly, which brings the true story of Jewish swimmer Alfred Nakache to life through innovative watercolour animation, is the frontrunner and would be a very deserving winner.

Predicted winner: Butterfly

Best Live Action Short Film

  • Butcher's Stain

  • A Friend of Dorothy

  • Jane Austen's Period Drama

  • The Singers

  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

Two People Exchanging Saliva, a French-language dystopian story set in a world where kissing is banned, is considered the strongest of the nominees. A Friend of Dorothy is its closest competition.

Predicted winner: Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Documentary Short Film

  • All the Empty Rooms

  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

  • Children No More: Were and Are Gone

  • The Devil is Busy

  • Perfectly as Strangeness

All the Empty Rooms, which showcases the empty bedrooms of children killed in school shootings, is the predicted winner in a category full of urgent, politically charged films.

Predicted winner: All the Empty Rooms

The 98th Academy Awards air on Sunday March 15.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

