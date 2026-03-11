From Best Picture to Best Actor, here are the frontrunners for Sunday’s Oscars
Dubai: The 98th Academy Awards take place on Sunday March 15, and this year's race is one of the most exciting in recent memory. Two films have dominated the entire awards season, and it has been almost impossible to call which one will ultimately take home the top prize. Here is a category-by-category look at who is nominated, who is tipped to win, and what the night might look like.
Bugonia
F1: The Movie
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
The Best Picture conversation has come down to two Warner Bros. films: Ryan Coogler's Sinners, an electric vampire horror musical, and Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, a breathless contemporary thriller. Both are exceptional, and either would make a deserving winner. One Battle After Another has the edge on paper, having won at both the Directors Guild and Producers Guild awards. But Sinners took home the main prize at the SAG Awards, which is historically a strong indicator.
Predicted winner: One Battle After Another
Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler — Sinners
Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson is the heavy favourite here, having swept the BAFTA, Critics' Choice and Golden Globe. His direction of One Battle After Another has been called flawless. Ryan Coogler is his closest competition, with visually immersive and thematically rich work on Sinners that is hard to argue against.
Predicted winner: Paul Thomas Anderson
Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent
Timothée Chalamet for his role as Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme, but the actor also recently got some bad rep because of his comments towards theatre and ballet. Michael B. Jordan is a genuine contender after his SAG win for a remarkable double role in Sinners. Leonardo DiCaprio and Wagner Moura are both in the conversation, while Ethan Hawke's work in Blue Moon has unfortunately not generated enough buzz to make him a realistic contender.
Predicted winner: Michael B. Jordan
Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
Emma Stone — Bugonia
Jessie Buckley is the frontrunner for her devastating performance in Hamnet. Rose Byrne is close behind for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, and many critics feel she is the more deserving winner given it is her first nomination. Emma Stone received a nomination for Bugonia, but a third Oscar win feels unlikely given her two previous wins for La La Land and Poor Things.
Predicted winner: Jessie Buckley
Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo — Sinners
Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Sean Penn has won at both the BAFTAs and the SAG Awards for One Battle After Another, making him the clear favourite. Stellan Skarsgård took home the Golden Globe for Sentimental Value, and Jacob Elordi won at the Critics' Choice for Frankenstein, so neither should be entirely dismissed. But Penn has the momentum.
Predicted winner: Sean Penn
Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan — Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
Wunmi Mosaku and Teyana Taylor are the two names to watch here. Mosaku has a slight edge given the Academy's strong affection for Sinners as a whole this season.
Predicted winner: Wunmi Mosaku
Blue Moon — Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident — Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Sinners — Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler has swept this category at the BAFTAs, Critics' Choice, and Writers Guild Awards. Given that One Battle After Another is not nominated here, this one looks very settled indeed.
Predicted winner: Sinners
Bugonia — Will Tracy
Frankenstein — Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet — Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell
One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams — Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
One Battle After Another has won virtually every award in this category so far, including the Golden Globe, BAFTA, and WGA. Paul Thomas Anderson's adaptation is the near-certain winner.
Predicted winner: One Battle After Another
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
KPop Demon Hunters is both a critical favourite and a hugely popular film, and is also nominated for Best Original Song. It is the clear frontrunner, though Zootopia 2 proved a surprise hit with audiences and could push it close.
Predicted winner: KPop Demon Hunters
Hamnet — Nina Gold
Marty Supreme — Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another — Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent — Gabriel Domingues
Sinners — Francine Maisler
This is the first new Oscar category since Best Animated Feature was introduced in 2001. Sinners has already won at the Casting Society of America and the Critics' Choice Awards, putting Francine Maisler's work in the driver's seat. The discovery of Miles Caton alone makes a compelling case.
Predicted winner: Sinners
Frankenstein — Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme — Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman
Sinners — Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams — Adolpho Veloso
Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first woman of colour nominated in this category for Sinners. But Michael Bauman's work on One Battle After Another has won at both BAFTA and the American Society of Cinematographers, giving it the statistical edge.
Predicted winner: One Battle After Another
Avatar: Fire and Ash — Deborah L. Scott
Frankenstein — Kate Hawley
Hamnet — Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme — Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners — Ruth E. Carter
Kate Hawley has won at the Costume Designers Guild, BAFTA, and Critics' Choice for her gothic Victorian work on Frankenstein, and this feels like hers to lose. Ruth E. Carter could pull off an upset for Sinners, which would make her only the 12th person to win this category three times.
Predicted winner: Frankenstein
F1: The Movie — Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value — Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners — Michael P. Shawver
Action films typically do well in this category, which gives F1: The Movie a strong case. It also tends to align with Best Picture, which swings things back towards One Battle After Another or Sinners. F1 feels like the most likely winner but do not rule out either of the frontrunners.
Predicted winner: F1: The Movie
Frankenstein — Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey
Kokuho — Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners — Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine — Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister — Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Frankenstein has the best chances here, with the transformation of Jacob Elordi into the titular monster being widely praised as technically exceptional. The Smashing Machine makes Dwayne Johnson almost unrecognisable, but Frankenstein is the clear favourite.
Predicted winner: Frankenstein
Frankenstein — Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
Hamnet — Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
Marty Supreme — Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
One Battle After Another — Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
Sinners — Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne
Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is built around its lavish sets and complex practical effects. While Sinners and One Battle After Another could upset due to their Best Picture momentum, this feels like a clear opportunity to reward one of the year's most impressive production achievements.
Predicted winner: Frankenstein
F1: The Movie
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt
F1: The Movie won at the BAFTAs and is the favourite here. Oliver Laxe's apocalyptic rave film Sirāt would be a bold and deserving alternative, with its pounding, nerve-shredding bass being one of the most talked-about sound experiences of the year.
Predicted winner: F1: The Movie
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1: The Movie
Jurassic World Rebirth
Sinners
The Lost Bus
Avatar: Fire and Ash is the overwhelming favourite, continuing the legacy of both previous films in the franchise. Its performance capture and world-building remain technically breathtaking even by current standards.
Predicted winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash
Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet — Max Richter
One Battle After Another — Jonny Greenwood
Sinners — Ludwig Göransson
Ludwig Göransson is on course for what would be a remarkable third Oscar, following Black Panther and Oppenheimer. His blues-inflected score for Sinners is as immersive as the film itself. Jonny Greenwood's work on One Battle After Another is the only real alternative.
Predicted winner: Sinners — Ludwig Göransson
"Dear Me" — Diane Warren: Relentless
"Golden" — KPop Demon Hunters
"I Lied To You" — Sinners
"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" — Viva Verdi!
"Train Dreams" — Train Dreams
"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters has been one of the most talked-about songs of the year. "I Lied To You" from Sinners is a genuine contender if the night turns into a full sweep for Coogler's film.
Predicted winner: "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Secret Agent
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Sentimental Value has the advantage of being nominated across several mainstream categories including Best Picture, a rare achievement for a non-English language film. Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident, the Cannes Palme d'Or winner, could still pull off a surprise.
Predicted winner: Sentimental Value
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
The Perfect Neighbor is the likely winner, using police bodycam footage to examine Stand Your Ground laws in the US. BAFTA winner Mr Nobody Against Putin remains a strong alternative.
Predicted winner: The Perfect Neighbor
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
The Three Sisters
Butterfly, which brings the true story of Jewish swimmer Alfred Nakache to life through innovative watercolour animation, is the frontrunner and would be a very deserving winner.
Predicted winner: Butterfly
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Two People Exchanging Saliva, a French-language dystopian story set in a world where kissing is banned, is considered the strongest of the nominees. A Friend of Dorothy is its closest competition.
Predicted winner: Two People Exchanging Saliva
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly as Strangeness
All the Empty Rooms, which showcases the empty bedrooms of children killed in school shootings, is the predicted winner in a category full of urgent, politically charged films.
Predicted winner: All the Empty Rooms
The 98th Academy Awards air on Sunday March 15.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.