From major upsets to Oscar clues, here’s every winner of the night
Dubai: The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards wrapped up on Sunday night with Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another taking home Best Film, but the evening belonged to the upsets and the unexpected moments that kept everyone guessing right until the end.
Hosted by Traitors star Alan Cumming, the ceremony saw wins spread across a surprisingly wide range of films rather than concentrating in one or two dominant forces. And while One Battle After Another led the nominations with 14, and Sinners followed with 13, the night produced some genuinely shocking results that have left Oscar prognosticators scrambling to reassess their predictions ahead of the Academy Awards on March 15.
Robert Aramayo's win for Leading Actor over favourites Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio was the upset that had the room gasping, but it wasn't the only one. Wunmi Mosaku took Supporting Actress for Sinners over Teyana Taylor, who had been widely expected to win for One Battle After Another.
Meanwhile, Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, which came into the night with 11 nominations, walked away completely empty-handed. That is a particularly brutal outcome for a film that was considered a strong contender across multiple categories.
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet - WINNER
I Swear
Mr. Burton
Pillion
Steve
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Robert Aramayo, I Swear - WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners - WINNER
Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Watson, Hamnet
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Peter Mullan, I Swear
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
The Ceremony
My Father's Shadow - WINNER
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value - WINNER
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin - WINNER
The Perfect Neighbor
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2 - WINNER
Arco
Boong - WINNER
Lilo & Stitch
Zootopia 2
I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners - WINNER
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Pillion
Robert Aramayo - WINNER
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Max Richter, Hamnet
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners - WINNER
I Swear - WINNER
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sinners
Train Dreams
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sinners
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
F1 - WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
