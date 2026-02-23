GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
BAFTAs 2026: Shocking wins and surprises shake up the film awards night

From major upsets to Oscar clues, here’s every winner of the night

Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
US actor Leonardo DiCaprio, American singer-songwriter and actor Teyana Taylor, US film director Paul Thomas Anderson, US film producer Sara Murphy and Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro pose with the award for Best film for "One Battle After Another" during the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 22, 2026.
AFP-JUSTIN TALLIS

Dubai: The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards wrapped up on Sunday night with Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another taking home Best Film, but the evening belonged to the upsets and the unexpected moments that kept everyone guessing right until the end.

Hosted by Traitors star Alan Cumming, the ceremony saw wins spread across a surprisingly wide range of films rather than concentrating in one or two dominant forces. And while One Battle After Another led the nominations with 14, and Sinners followed with 13, the night produced some genuinely shocking results that have left Oscar prognosticators scrambling to reassess their predictions ahead of the Academy Awards on March 15.

The big surprises

Robert Aramayo's win for Leading Actor over favourites Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio was the upset that had the room gasping, but it wasn't the only one. Wunmi Mosaku took Supporting Actress for Sinners over Teyana Taylor, who had been widely expected to win for One Battle After Another.

Meanwhile, Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, which came into the night with 11 nominations, walked away completely empty-handed. That is a particularly brutal outcome for a film that was considered a strong contender across multiple categories.

The full list of winners and nominees

Best Film

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another - WINNER

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Outstanding British Film

  • 28 Years Later

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island

  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

  • Die My Love

  • H Is For Hawk

  • Hamnet - WINNER

  • I Swear

  • Mr. Burton

  • Pillion

  • Steve

Leading Actress

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Leading Actor

  • Robert Aramayo, I Swear - WINNER

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Supporting Actress

  • Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners - WINNER

  • Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island

  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

  • Emily Watson, Hamnet

Supporting Actor

  • Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet

  • Peter Mullan, I Swear

  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER

  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Director

  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia

  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

  • Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER

  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

  • The Ceremony

  • My Father's Shadow - WINNER

  • Pillion

  • A Want In Her

  • Wasteman

Film Not in the English Language

  • It Was Just An Accident

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value - WINNER

  • Sirât

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

  • 2000 Meters to Andriivka

  • Apocalypse in the Tropics

  • Cover-Up

  • Mr Nobody Against Putin - WINNER

  • The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

  • Elio

  • Little Amélie

  • Zootopia 2 - WINNER

Children's and Family Film

  • Arco

  • Boong - WINNER

  • Lilo & Stitch

  • Zootopia 2

Original Screenplay

  • I Swear

  • Marty Supreme

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners - WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island

  • Bugonia

  • Hamnet

  • One Battle After Another - WINNER

  • Pillion

EE Rising Star Award

  • Robert Aramayo - WINNER

  • Miles Caton

  • Chase Infiniti

  • Archie Madekwe

  • Posy Sterling

Original Score

  • Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia

  • Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

  • Max Richter, Hamnet

  • Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

  • Ludwig Göransson, Sinners - WINNER

Casting

  • I Swear - WINNER

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Cinematography

  • Frankenstein

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another - WINNER

  • Sinners

  • Train Dreams

Costume Design

  • Frankenstein - WINNER

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • Sinners

  • Wicked: For Good

Editing

  • F1

  • A House of Dynamite

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another - WINNER

  • Sinners

Production Design

  • Frankenstein - WINNER

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

Make-up and Hair

  • Frankenstein - WINNER

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • Sinners

  • Wicked: For Good

Sound

  • F1 - WINNER

  • Frankenstein

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Warfare

Special Visual Effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • How to Train Your Dragon

  • The Lost Bus

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
