BAFTA Film Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt turns heads in shimmering Gucci gown

Actor Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut

ANI
Alia Bhatt (Photo/@BAFTA)
Actor Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2026 as a presenter, leaving fans in awe of her graceful look.

The Raazi actress turned heads at the 79th BAFTA Awards, as she walked the red carpet in a silver gown that shimmered under the lights. She wore a custom outfit by Gucci, which she paired with a soft white fur shrug that added a classic touch to her look.

She kept her styling simple. She opted for small drop earrings and went for soft makeup with a natural glow. Her hair was styled in gentle curls with a center part, keeping the focus on the dress. The overall look stayed elegant and easy on the eyes. With light jewelry and simple beauty choices, Alia showed that a clean style can still make a strong impact.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the film Alpha.

