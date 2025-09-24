GOLD/FOREX
ENTERTAINMENT
All about Alia Bhatt and BTS Jin wild encounter at Gucci fashion showcase in Milan where she turned femme fatale

Bollywood superstar and K-pop icon crossing paths - this is what style mythology is about

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Alia Bhatt turns head in Gucci Milan showcase
Dubai: Alia Bhatt turned Milan into her personal runway last night, serving high drama and risqe fashion fantasy in Gucci’s newest era.

At the premiere of The Tiger—a fashion-meets-film spectacle marking Demna’s first collection for the Italian luxury house—Alia stepped out in a look that whispered Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web sultriness and screamed Gucci femme fatale. Her poker straight caramel hair added to the drama.

The Look

Bhatt’s ensemble was pure theatrical power play: an oversized black fur coat with drop shoulders and sweeping drama, belted at the waist with a gold Gucci chain for definition. The slit revealed daring Gucci monogrammed net stockings, adding a flash of sensual rebellion. Underneath, she slipped into a nude satin mini with a plunging neckline and lace detailing—equal parts old Hollywood glamour and modern femme mystique.

Her finishing touches? Sleek Gucci monogram earrings and heels that gave her the kind of strut Demna’s Gucci was born for.

The Moment

Gucci’s La Famiglia collection, available in just 10 stores worldwide from September 25 to October 12, was unveiled through this cinematic screening. And while stars packed the event, it was Bhatt’s mix of gothic elegance and boundary-pushing femininity that stood out. She didn’t just attend—she embodied the vibe.

Adding to the frenzy? Bhatt’s tête-à-tête with BTS’ Jin, sending fashion and pop-culture universes into collective overdrive.

A Bollywood superstar and a K-pop icon crossing paths under Gucci’s new creative vision—this is what style mythology is made of.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
