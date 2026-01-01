GOLD/FOREX
Pedestrian injured in Sidharth Prabhu car incident dies

Legal fallout for TV actor awaited

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Screenshots from the night
In a devastating turn, the man who was injured by the car of Indian TV actor Sidharth Prabhu recently in Kottayam, Kerala, has passed away.

Details on how this will affect the actor’s case are yet to be released.

Last Wednesday, a clip went viral on social media, showing the actor driving a car that veers off course and hits a pedestrian.

The actor was appears to be intoxicated in the video, going so far as to fall on the road as he argues with bystanders who come forward to help the fallen man.

His belligerence in the face of officers who turned up at the scene also caused difficulty; media reported that at one point, he had to be taken into custody by force.

Prabhu’s credits include Thatteem Mutteem, Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum, and Uppum Mulakum.

