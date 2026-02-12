Filipina assaulted by foreigner in Singapore to receive assistance from Philippine embassy

The embassy steps in after OFW assault inside a mall
A viral video of a Filipina being attacked by a foreign man inside a mall in Singapore is storming social media and drawing attention of fellow overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).
The video, recorded by a passerby, showed the woman walking away as the foreigner kicked her hard. As a result, the two fell on the ground. Afterwards, the man kicked her repeatedly causing more crowd to watch the abuse.
Assistance underway
In a statement, the Philippine embassy in Singapore said the agency is already taking the necessary steps to investigate and relay assistance to the victim.
"We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain in contact with the victim to help ensure her safety and well-being," said the embassy.
It also noted that the foreigner's nationality is yet to be determined and other details will remain confidential in order not to complicate the case.
Singapore is considered one of the top destinations of OFWs, according to a data released by the Department of Migrant Workers last year. It is home to over 95,000 land-based expatriates such as household helpers, nursing professionals, and service or technical personnel.