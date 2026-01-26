Singapore tops Asean in foreign direct investments (FDI)

Preliminary data shows that despite a challenging global investment climate that saw declines in worldwide FDI flows, Singapore captured an overwhelming FDI share, estimated at over $167 billion (Jan. to Sep. 2025), a huge jump from $140 billion in 2024 — dwarfing the inflows of fellow Asean-5 economies such as Indonesia (~$24 billion), Vietnam (~$20 billion), Malaysia (~$11 billion), and Thailand (~$10 billion), put together.