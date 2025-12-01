Singapore to toughen ban on smartphones, smartwatches in secondary schools from 2026

The ministry said the stricter rules aim to improve students' well-being
Dubai: Singapore is tightening its grip on student smartphone use, requiring secondary school pupils to keep devices locked away throughout the entire school day starting January 2026—not just during lessons.
The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Sunday, November 30, that phones and smartwatches must now stay in lockers or bags during recess, co-curricular activities and remedial classes, though schools can grant exceptions 'where necessary.'
The ministry said the stricter rules aim to cut digital distractions and improve student wellbeing, citing research linking excessive screen time to less sleep, physical activity and face-to-face interaction.
'Screen use among students has been shown to displace important activities such as sleep, physical activity and social interactions,' the MOE said.
In another change, default 'sleep hours' on government-issued student devices will shift from 11pm to 10.30pm, also from January. The ministry urged parents who opted out of after-school restrictions to adopt the earlier cutoff.
Singapore's move reflects a worldwide push to manage classroom distraction. UNESCO reports that 40 per cent of education systems now ban smartphones in schools.
Australia goes further next week with a world-first ban on social media for anyone under 16. China's Zhengzhou district requires parents to submit written justification that a phone is 'really needed for pedagogical reasons.'
The MOE said schools will work with parents and conduct Cyber Wellness lessons to reinforce healthy screen habits.
