GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Singapore to toughen ban on smartphones, smartwatches in secondary schools from 2026

The ministry said the stricter rules aim to improve students' well-being

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Singapore to toughen ban on smartphones, smartwatches in secondary schools from 2026
Pexels/Lisa Fotios

Dubai: Singapore is tightening its grip on student smartphone use, requiring secondary school pupils to keep devices locked away throughout the entire school day starting January 2026—not just during lessons.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Sunday, November 30, that phones and smartwatches must now stay in lockers or bags during recess, co-curricular activities and remedial classes, though schools can grant exceptions 'where necessary.'

The ministry said the stricter rules aim to cut digital distractions and improve student wellbeing, citing research linking excessive screen time to less sleep, physical activity and face-to-face interaction.

'Screen use among students has been shown to displace important activities such as sleep, physical activity and social interactions,' the MOE said.

In another change, default 'sleep hours' on government-issued student devices will shift from 11pm to 10.30pm, also from January. The ministry urged parents who opted out of after-school restrictions to adopt the earlier cutoff.

Global trend

Singapore's move reflects a worldwide push to manage classroom distraction. UNESCO reports that 40 per cent of education systems now ban smartphones in schools.

Australia goes further next week with a world-first ban on social media for anyone under 16. China's Zhengzhou district requires parents to submit written justification that a phone is 'really needed for pedagogical reasons.'

The MOE said schools will work with parents and conduct Cyber Wellness lessons to reinforce healthy screen habits.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiSingapore

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Hundreds of thousands of adolescents are expected to be impacted.

How Australia plans to ban under-16s from social media

2m read
A file photo taken on November 28, 2024 shows young people looking at their phones in Melbourne as Australia looks to ban children under 16 from social media.

Rights group challenges Australia social media ban

2m read
A file photo taken on November 28, 2024 shows young people looking at their phones in Melbourne as Australia looks to ban children under 16 from social media.

Malaysia mulls social media ban for under-16s

2m read
Aussie kids are in for a rude awakening next month when they try to get into their social media feeds

Should Dubai ban social media for under 16s?

2m read