Australia social media ban for under-16 kicks in, millions of kids locked out

Millions of children under 16 blocked from platforms like Instagram, YouTube, FB, TikTok

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
According to new rules, children in Australia will be able to access YouTube but will not be allowed to have their own YouTube accounts. Picture for illustrative purposes.
Pixels

Australia's landmark social media ban took effect at midnight December 10, 2025, blocking millions of children under 16 from platforms like Instagram, Youtube Facebook, TikTok, and Snapchat, with fines up to A$49.5 million ($33 million) for non-compliance.

Platforms must now use age verification — via selfies, ID uploads, or behavioural analysis — to deactivate underage accounts and block new ones, shifting responsibility from parents to tech giants. the BBC reported.​

Implementation and immediate impact

Meta began shutting down ~500,000 under-16 accounts on December 4, notifying users and offering appeals, while X resists amid Elon Musk's claims of "overreach".

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant adopts a "graduated" enforcement approach, prioritising high-risk platforms.

Parents applaud the move to curb addictive designs and harmful content, but teens worldwide decry it as excessive, with one 15-year-old noting, "I can't picture not using it entirely."

​Global ripple effects and US prospects

The policy, born from concerns over screen time's toll on youth mental health, draws international eyes.

The UK monitors closely after age-gating porn sites, hinting no child-protection option is off-limits.

In the US, states like Florida push similar laws, but federal hurdles loom.

Australia's eSafety chief advises shifting safety burdens to platforms, not families.

Critics cite weak data links, questioning efficacy.​

Debate: Protection or overreach?

In Australia, proponents of the socmed curbs argue it fosters real-world growth. Opponents fear enforcement flaws, privacy invasions, and free speech curbs, with a High Court challenge pending.

As the first nationwide under-16 ban, Australia's policy could inspire — or deter — copycats, reshaping digital childhoods globally.

